UK travel chaos caused by airlines selling flights they couldn't deliver

Cancelled getaways and the misery of 12-hour queues stemmed from airlines selling tickets for flights they could not staff, resulting in widespread disruption for holidaymakers as the UK faces a four-day holiday weekend.

Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with the rebound in demand but British airports are facing a particularly difficult week as a school half-term holiday combines with a long platinum jubilee public holiday weekend.

On Wednesday, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps called for urgent steps to address scenes of mayhem at check-in, which have been particularly bad at Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester airports.

“We need to make sure there is no repeat of the scenes witnessed over the last few days. Despite government warnings, operators seriously oversold flights and holidays relative to their capacity to deliver,” Mr Shapps said.

“This must not happen again and all efforts should be directed at there being no repeat of this over the summer.”

Airlines had hoped for a bumper summer for passengers after two years of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Queues at Terminal 1 of Manchester Airport on Wednesday. Photo: Simon Stones/Twitter

But they have struggled to recruit staff after the turmoil of the pandemic, and complained that it is taking longer to recruit new employees and vet them for security clearance.

Mr Shapps said that the government had helped the industry by changing the law to speed up the recruitment of staff.

He plans to meet industry officials to find out what has gone wrong and how the current disruption can end.

“I also want to be reassured on their plans for the coming summer holidays,” he said.

“Government has done its part. It is now on airports, airlines and ground handlers to make sure everyone’s well-deserved holidays can go ahead, free from the major disruption we have seen in recent days.”

British Airways cancelled at least 124 short-haul flights to or from Heathrow on Wednesday. The airline says passengers were given advance notice.

Budget carrier easyJet axed at least 31 flights at Gatwick, including to destinations such as Bologna, Barcelona, Prague, Krakow and Edinburgh.