Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch low-cost flights to the Maldives

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is set to operate low-cost flights to the Maldives.

From October 4, the low-fare airline will offer four weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Male, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, with tickets starting from Dh319.

The Maldives remains a popular destination for UAE travellers, who will now be able to enjoy its tropical weather, picturesque island resorts and unparalleled diving sites for less. The archipelago was one of the first destinations to welcome tourists back in the midst of the pandemic and does not currently require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a PCR test to enter.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is also expanding its GCC network with the launch of flights to Kuwait on October 30. The services will be operated daily, with fares starting from Dh99. Tickets for both destinations are now on sale on Wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app.

The low-cost airline is also launching daily flights to Kuwait. Photo: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

With these new routes, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will fly to a total of 34 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi. A fifth aircraft will join the airline’s fleet later this year, so flights to Kuwait and the Maldives will be operated on a new Airbus A321neo, which offers a reduced environmental footprint.

“We are excited to announce two new Wizz Air Abu Dhabi routes, which reaffirm our commitment to supporting the UAE’s travel and tourism industry by connecting its capital with many popular holiday destinations regionally and globally,” says Owain Jones, development officer at Wizz Air.

“With the arrival of our fifth Airbus aircraft in October, we are delighted to enhance connectivity with our neighbour countries across the GCC with flights to Kuwait, as well as providing our customers with affordable flights to the Maldives. We are particularly excited about the launch of flights to the Maldives, a tropical paradise destination high up on travellers’ bucket list. The Wizz team looks forward to welcoming customers onboard our young and green aircraft very soon.”

Scroll the gallery below to see how the Maldives plans to build one of the world's first floating cities: