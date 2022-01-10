January flight deals: Emirates, Etihad and flydubai offers from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

While travel has been on the back-burner for much of the past two years, there’s hope that 2022 may be different.

As the world struggles with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, optimistic industry experts are sticking to their belief that air travel will snap back strong in 2022. And if that's the case, then perhaps travel will be on the cards for many of us again this year.

Helping to prolong some of that hope and also assisting in staving off any January blues, several airlines have launched flight sales to begin the new year in good spirits.

Whether considering a trip to visit family, or planning a long-awaited holiday, these cut-price flight deals to destinations around the world allow travellers to save some money when booking their next flight.

Etihad's global sale: discounted fares on flights to Amman, London, New York

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE has launched its global sale, offering cheaper fares to several destinations and discounts in both economy and business class.

The sale runs until January 21, and you can take advantage of it for any flights booked for travel before June 1.

Paris is among several European destinations included in Etihad's Global Sale this January. Photo: Kiran Ridley / Getty Images

To London, economy class fares start from Dh1,995 or you can fly business from Dh9,995. If Europe beckons, travel to Geneva, Milan, Paris or Zurich, all of which are included in the January sale, with fares starting from less than Dh2,000.

If you're seeking something more tropical, Thailand is a six-hour flight from Abu Dhabi and Etihad is offering seats on flights to capital Bangkok from Dh1,995.

Closer to home, fly to Jordan with fares to Amman available for less than Dh1,000 or head to Egypt with economy fares to Cairo from Dh1,195 and business class flight tickets starting from Dh3,995. Anyone planning a trip to Pakistan can book cut-price fares to Islamabad with Etihad fares starting from Dh795 when booked this month.

Etihad's global sale includes lower fares on flights from Abu Dhabi to New York and Washington. Photo: iStockphoto.com

Travellers who want to explore stateside can fly to New York or Washington in economy class from Dh2,995.

Etihad also offers US travellers the chance to clear immigration while still in Abu Dhabi, so you can get through airport security faster when you land. If you plan to fly business class to the US, fares start from Dh12,995.

Emirates 'Featured Fares': cut-price travel to Singapore, Thailand and more

Emirates has not yet announced a big January sale, but the Dubai airline is offering some slightly lower fares on flights to select destinations when travelling before June 15. You’ll have to be quick to take advantage of these though, as most of the Featured Fares expire on Monday evening.

Emirates is offering Featured Fares to several destinations including Phuket, Thailand. Photo: Amanpuri Thailand

Offers available include return economy tickets to Karachi from Dh995, to Saudi Arabia’s Dammam from Dh1,195 and to Delhi from Dh1,325.

If an African safari is on your radar, Emirates has return flights on sale to Nairobi starting from Dh1,535 in economy class, or Dh7,595 in business class.

Further afield you can book economy class tickets to Singapore from Dh1,895 or fly business from Dh8,495. Holiday destinations are also included in the promotion with Featured Fares to Casablanca starting from Dh1,955 and to Phuket, Thailand's largest island, from Dh2,195 in economy class or Dh7,985 in business.

Several European destinations including Paris, Amsterdam, Vienna and Athens are also in Emirates' latest promotion.

Flydubai’s winter sale: holiday packages to Georgia, Armenia and more from Dh1,600

From Dubai, a cut-price winter escape could be on the cards with Holidays by flydubai January sale. The deal is live now with trips on offer to five different destinations – Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Albania and Azerbaijan.

Ideal if you’re looking to hit the slopes, take in mountain views or just experience colder climes, these places are known for their winter offerings and the sale runs until January 20 for travel anytime between January 15 and February 20.

Flydubai's winter holiday packages offer cut-price travel to Tbilisi, Georgia and more. Photo: flydubai

All of the deals include return flights from Dubai, transfers and hotel stays.

To Armenia, a three-night stay starts from Dh1,599 including flights. Hit the slopes in Tsaghkadzor or go ice-skating in Yerevan’s Winter Park then bed-down in a four-star hotel.

To Azerbaijan, with its melting pot of Asian, European and Middle Eastern cultures, flydubai is offering winter holiday packages from Dh1,899 for three nights.

Georgia holidays start from Dh1,999 including three nights in a four-star hotel with breakfast. The country has made something of a name for itself as a top winter destination thanks to its snowy mountains, frozen lakes and winter activities.

Go off the beaten path with a flydubai winter holiday to Bishkek. Photo: flydubai

Kyrgyzstan is a good choice if you want to discover the path less explored. Three-night packages start from Dh2,099 and include a three-star hotel stay, transfers and return flights from Dubai to Bishkek. Bed-down in a mountain yurt with views over snow-capped peaks, explore Ala Archa National Park and wander Kyrgyzstan’s largest city and capital, packed with history and culture.

Albania is also on the cards with four-night stays starting from Dh4,049 per person. Land in Tirana and explore the country’s rich history before taking in Albania’s impressive nature teeming with mountains, rivers, lakes and thermal waters.

Changing Covid-19 travel regulations

If you do book any of these flight or travel deals, keep in mind that the rules and regulations for travel in response to the global pandemic change regularly, so you’ll need to stay on top of any relevant updates.

UAE inbound passengers must present a Covid-19 PCR test before boarding their flights. Victor Besa / The National

Negative PCR tests and, or, proof of vaccination are required to fly to many destinations, including returning to the UAE.

All travellers planning to fly with Etihad will also need to have a negative PCR test before boarding flights to any destination on the airline’s network as part of their Covid-19 wellness response.