Etihad Airways launches 50-hour flash sale for UAE National Day: 50 per cent off flights

Ahead of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, the country’s national airline is launching a flash sale on flights tickets.

Etihad Airways’ National Day sale runs for 50 hours, from 10pm on Monday until midnight on Wednesday. Half-price tickets are available to nine destinations, including London, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, Singapore and Amman.

Tickets can be booked for travel until June 14, 2022, and tickets are fully flexible, with no additional costs if travel plans change down the line.

Etihad's half-price UAE National Day sale includes economy flights to Rome from Dh1,795. Unsplash / Gabriella Claire

Among the promotional airfares are economy flights to Doha, with return fares from Dh695, to Amman from Dh995 and to Vienna from Dh1,295.

Business-class travellers can also save on flights, with tickets to Colombo from Dh2,495, to Singapore from Dh4,995 or to Rome from Dh9,995.

Travellers who fly with Etihad over the National Day holiday will be able to enjoy traditional Emirati cuisine, including a special dessert for junior travellers, designed by the UAE's youngest Emirati chef as part of the airline's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The Abu Dhabi airline is the latest to launch a flight sale to coincide with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

UAE flight sales for National Day

Travel to Nairobi this National Day with Air Arabia

Dubai's Emirates started its sale last week, with reduced tickets available on bookings made until Sunday, December 5, for travel until Wednesday, June 15.

Deals in the Emirates sale include flights to London for Dh2,195 in economy class, to Kuwait from Dh6,995 in business class or to New York travelling in economy from Dh3,195. Travellers keen to visit recently reopened Mauritius can book flights from Dh4,145 in economy.

Emirates is also celebrating the UAE’s 50 years with 50 per cent discounts on fares for children on select flights.

Air Arabia is also offering National Day deals. The low-cost airline has special fixed-price fares on offer to destinations across its network, with packages including return flights and three nights in a hotel, including breakfast.

Travellers can fly from Sharjah to Georgia from Dh1,005, to Kiev from Dh1,149 or to Baku with rates from Dh1,249. Safari experiences await in Nairobi with flights from Dh3,999 and Turkey’s Istanbul is within reach with three-star hotel packages and return flights from Dh2,120.

These National Day rates are for travel up to and including Sunday, December 5.