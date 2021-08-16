New Emirates liveries celebrate the UAE turning 50

Emirates is celebrating the UAE’s golden anniversary with a special livery on its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300 jets.

The Dubai airline is set to wrap several of its jets with a bespoke "United Arab Emirates 50" design, to celebrate the anniversary of the country that is the airline's home base.

Designed in gold and white, the livery wraps around the aircraft's fuselage entirely, with one side of the design wholly in Arabic and the other in English.

It also includes the airline’s name interlaced as part of the UAE’s name.

Encircled by the 0 of the 50 on the livery is the official "Year of the 50th" logo.

The custom livery shows one side in English and the other in Arabic. Emirates

A statement from Emirates details that the silhouette of the "50" represents the layers of the country’s history and all of the achievements that have taken place over the last five decades.

The first aircraft to be wrapped in the special-edition livery is an Emirates A380 superjumbo. Registered A6EVG, the jet made its debut flight from Dubai to Germany's Frankfurt earlier this week.

14 people and three days to wrap each jet

Abu Dhabi buildings light up with the official Year of the 50th logo. Abu Dhabi Media Office

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates said: “The Golden Jubilee themed aircraft are inspired by the vision, determination and passion of the UAE’s founding fathers and the incredible 50-year journey since they started to shape a nation that has captured the world’s imagination – from its rapid progress to become one of the most connected countries in the world, to being one of just a few nations to launch a space mission.

"The next 50 years will continue to be driven by the same ambitious spirit to build a better and sustainable future for humanity, and the UAE will lead the charge as it evolves its national capabilities, champions innovation, and strengthens its position as a progressive world leader across a spectrum of areas.”

More jets will be emblazoned in the special-edition livery over the next three months, with the work taking place at Emirates's Aircraft Appearance Centre in Dubai.

Each jet will have a team of 14 people working on it for about three days to successfully install the special decals.

The fleet of aircraft wearing the UAE 50th anniversary livery is scheduled to fly to destinations across the Emirates network, with visits to Los Angeles, London, Paris, Munich and more on the calendar.

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

2021 World Triathlon Championship Series May 15: Yokohama, Japan

June 5: Leeds, UK

June 24: Montreal, Canada

July 10: Hamburg, Germany

Aug 17-22: Edmonton, Canada (World Triathlon Championship Final)

Nov 5-6 : Abu Dhabi, UAE

Date TBC: Chengdu, China

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Captain Marvel Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn 4/5 stars

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

