New Emirates liveries celebrate the UAE turning 50

The Dubai airline is wrapping its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300 jets in custom design with official ‘Year of the 50th’ logo

Emirates's new livery seen here on an A380 superjumbo celebrates the UAE's golden anniversary

Hayley Skirka
Aug 16, 2021

Emirates is celebrating the UAE’s golden anniversary with a special livery on its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300 jets.

The Dubai airline is set to wrap several of its jets with a bespoke "United Arab Emirates 50" design, to celebrate the anniversary of the country that is the airline's home base.

Designed in gold and white, the livery wraps around the aircraft's fuselage entirely, with one side of the design wholly in Arabic and the other in English.

It also includes the airline’s name interlaced as part of the UAE’s name.

Encircled by the 0 of the 50 on the livery is the official "Year of the 50th" logo.

The custom livery shows one side in English and the other in Arabic. Emirates

A statement from Emirates details that the silhouette of the "50" represents the layers of the country’s history and all of the achievements that have taken place over the last five decades.

The first aircraft to be wrapped in the special-edition livery is an Emirates A380 superjumbo. Registered A6EVG, the jet made its debut flight from Dubai to Germany's Frankfurt earlier this week.

14 people and three days to wrap each jet

Abu Dhabi buildings light up with the official Year of the 50th logo. Abu Dhabi Media Office

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates said: “The Golden Jubilee themed aircraft are inspired by the vision, determination and passion of the UAE’s founding fathers and the incredible 50-year journey since they started to shape a nation that has captured the world’s imagination – from its rapid progress to become one of the most connected countries in the world, to being one of just a few nations to launch a space mission.

"The next 50 years will continue to be driven by the same ambitious spirit to build a better and sustainable future for humanity, and the UAE will lead the charge as it evolves its national capabilities, champions innovation, and strengthens its position as a progressive world leader across a spectrum of areas.”

Read more
UAE at 50: Etihad invites travellers to share UAE stories for new campaign

More jets will be emblazoned in the special-edition livery over the next three months, with the work taking place at Emirates's Aircraft Appearance Centre in Dubai.

Each jet will have a team of 14 people working on it for about three days to successfully install the special decals.

The fleet of aircraft wearing the UAE 50th anniversary livery is scheduled to fly to destinations across the Emirates network, with visits to Los Angeles, London, Paris, Munich and more on the calendar.

Updated: August 16th 2021, 12:26 PM
