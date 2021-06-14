UAE at 50: Etihad invites travellers to share UAE stories for new campaign

With travel still not fully reopen, Etihad Airways is asking would-be travellers to take a journey of a different kind this summer, via a trip down memory lane.

The national airline of the UAE is inviting residents and citizens to share memories of their time spent in the country. The Legacy of a Nation campaign is part of Etihad’s 50th anniversary celebratory programme.

Travellers who share their memories have a chance of winning one of 5,000 prizes, including flights to destinations across Etihad’s network and bonus Etihad Guest Miles.

Etihad is inviting travellers to take a trip down memory lane by sharing memories of the UAE to celebrate the country's 50th anniversary. Courtesy Etihad

"This project is an important milestone in Etihad’s celebration of the history of our incredible country. The stories from both Emiratis and expatriates show the unparalleled progress the country has made in such a short period of time,” said Amina Taher, vice president brand, marketing and sponsorships at the airline.

“As one of the UAE’s leading brands, we actively encourage everyone – whether they are new to the UAE or have spent their entire lives here – to share their story so we can preserve and archive this unique legacy,” she added.

The campaign launched on June 7 and is open for entries until July 15. It has already garnered interest with people sharing their stories for others to see.

From fond accounts of family picnics in Al Ain to tales of decades spent serving in the UAE army or a warm recollection about a single-digit number plate on an open-top car in the 1960s, each entry is a unique and untold perspective on life in the UAE over the years.

Stories of joy. Stories of families. Stories of ambitions. 50 years have passed and so many stories still need to be told. So, take out those pictures from your old photo albums and share them with us for a chance to be one of the 5,000 winners. Visit https://t.co/pR5y4nFCc4 pic.twitter.com/MWUnLE8q3E – Etihad Airways (@etihad) June 7, 2021

Etihad said it will archive all content shared in order to help document the legacy of the country.

“The legacy of a nation is built with its people and the memories that are locked in their homes, hearts and minds. Let’s take a voyage back in time and reminisce on these historical moments," it said on its website.

Get inspired by visiting Etihad's website to read some of the memories already listed.

The project plans to chart all of the experiences, stories and recollections shared about time spent in the UAE over the last five decades, with input from Emirati citizens and non-Emirati residents, visitors and tourists.

The national airline of the UAE will then select 50 entries that it feels are a good showcase of the last 50 years of life in the UAE.

Etihad announced in April that it would be giving away 50,000 prizes throughout the year to celebrate the country's golden anniversary.