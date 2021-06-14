UAE at 50: Etihad invites travellers to share UAE stories for new campaign

The national airline of the UAE is celebrating the country’s 50th anniversary with a look back at the past, and the chance to win free flights

With travel still not fully reopen, Etihad Airways is asking would-be travellers to take a journey of a different kind this summer, via a trip down memory lane.

The national airline of the UAE is inviting residents and citizens to share memories of their time spent in the country. The Legacy of a Nation campaign is part of Etihad’s 50th anniversary celebratory programme.

Travellers who share their memories have a chance of winning one of 5,000 prizes, including flights to destinations across Etihad’s network and bonus Etihad Guest Miles.

Etihad is inviting travellers to take a trip down memory lane by sharing memories of the UAE to celebrate the country's 50th anniversary. Courtesy Etihad
Etihad is inviting travellers to take a trip down memory lane by sharing memories of the UAE to celebrate the country's 50th anniversary. Courtesy Etihad

"This project is an important milestone in Etihad’s celebration of the history of our incredible country. The stories from both Emiratis and expatriates show the unparalleled progress the country has made in such a short period of time,” said Amina Taher, vice president brand, marketing and sponsorships at the airline.

Click through the gallery above to see shared memories of the UAE

“As one of the UAE’s leading brands, we actively encourage everyone – whether they are new to the UAE or have spent their entire lives here – to share their story so we can preserve and archive this unique legacy,” she added.

The campaign launched on June 7 and is open for entries until July 15. It has already garnered interest with people sharing their stories for others to see.

From fond accounts of family picnics in Al Ain to tales of decades spent serving in the UAE army or a warm recollection about a single-digit number plate on an open-top car in the 1960s, each entry is a unique and untold perspective on life in the UAE over the years.

Etihad said it will archive all content shared in order to help document the legacy of the country.

“The legacy of a nation is built with its people and the memories that are locked in their homes, hearts and minds. Let’s take a voyage back in time and reminisce on these historical moments," it said on its website.

Read More

Falcon training in the Liwa desert in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. AFPThe story of the UAE is only just beginning

Sheikh Khalifa declares start of Year of the 50th

Get inspired by visiting Etihad's website to read some of the memories already listed.

The project plans to chart all of the experiences, stories and recollections shared about time spent in the UAE over the last five decades, with input from Emirati citizens and non-Emirati residents, visitors and tourists.

The national airline of the UAE will then select 50 entries that it feels are a good showcase of the last 50 years of life in the UAE.

Etihad announced in April that it would be giving away 50,000 prizes throughout the year to celebrate the country's golden anniversary.

Published: June 14, 2021 02:28 PM

SHARE

SHARE

More on UAE at 50
The Founding President Sheikh Zayed, sits in the desert with an unidentified translator at right. This was taken during one of JB Kelly's trips to Abu Dhabi around 1964. Note the classic car at top right. Courtesy JB Kelly Collection / NYUAD Library

Rare photos of Sheikh Zayed in archive acquired by Abu Dhabi university

Heritage
Left: Burj Al Arab under construction in April 1997 and right: Burj Al Arab in 2021. James Davis / Eye Ubiquitous / Corbis and Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE then and now: Burj Al Arab, the hotel that introduced Dubai to the world

Heritage
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. 12 APRIL 2021. United Arab Emirates currency, UAE Money. One hundred dirham bank note, 100 aed. (Photo: Antonie Robertson/The National) Journalist: Juman Jarallah. Section: National.

UAE currency: The two versions of the Dh100 notes in your wallet

Heritage
Abu Dhabi's Volcano fountain in 1991, left, and close to the spot where attraction once stood in May, 2021. Barry Iverson / Life Images via Getty Images; and Victor Besa / The National

UAE then and now: Memories of the Volcano Fountain on Abu Dhabi's Corniche

Heritage
Buildings in Abu Dhabi light up in celebration of the Year of the 50th. Abu Dhabi Media Office

Year of the 50th offers paid work experience

UAE Government
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read