Etihad launches free private chauffeur service for economy-class passengers in Dubai

Etihad is offering free private airport transfers to and from Dubai for economy-class passengers travelling to select destinations this summer.

The service is valid on tickets booked by August 11 for travel by September 30. Travellers will also earn double Etihad Guest Miles on their flight.

During the promotion, guests travelling in economy class can use the free private car service to go directly to their home, hotel or preferred destination in Dubai.

All drivers will wear face masks and disposable gloves, and each vehicle is sanitised after every trip.

Free private airport transfers are available for all passengers travelling between Dubai and the following destinations: Amsterdam, Athens, Bangkok, Barcelona, Brussels, Casablanca, Chicago, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Manila, Melbourne, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Mykonos, Paris, Phuket, Rabat, Rome, New York, Santorini, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Washington or Zurich.

Guests travelling to Dubai do not need to quarantine on arrival in the capital.

Quote We’re committed to making travel as easy as possible for guests travelling to and from Dubai this summer Fatma Al Mehairi, vice president sales UAE, Etihad Airways

“With Dubai just an easy one-hour drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport, we’re committed to making travel as easy as possible for guests travelling to and from Dubai this summer. The Etihad Wellness programme also means guests can travel with Etihad with complete peace of mind,” says Fatma Al Mehairi, vice president of UAE sales at Etihad Airways.

Guests travelling in Etihad’s business and first cabins continue to have complimentary access to the Etihad chauffeur service, regardless of their travel destination.

Etihad has also extended its Verified to Fly initiative across its entire network. Travellers can validate their Covid-19 travel documents online before arriving at the airport, and then access fast-track check-in desks at the airport.

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

