Covid-19: Flydubai partners with Al Hosn app for digital verification of passenger health records

Flydubai is partnering with Al Hosn, the UAE's official app for contact tracing and Covid-19 health testing, to allow passengers to provide digital verification of their health records when they fly. It is the first airline to partner with the app and offer this service.

Citizens, residents and visitors to the UAE can now use the app during check-in, which means they no longer have to present a printed or original copy of their negative PCR test when travelling from Dubai – although some destinations will still require physical copies of these documents upon arrival.

The service is available to all passengers departing from Dubai International’s Terminal 2 with the airline, with plans to integrate the service at Terminal 3 during future roll-outs.

Flydubai is the first airline to partner with Al Hosn.

“We would like to thank Al Hosn for their partnership and support in implementing this digital verification facility and we are pleased to become the first airline to offer this service to the benefit of our passengers,” said Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer of flydubai.

“As demand for travel continues to increase, flydubai is committed to providing our passengers with more ways to make their journey easier and more convenient. The Al Hosn app helps us achieve this goal in a seamless, secure and effective manner.”

Developed in the UAE, Al Hosn is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Health and Prevention and local health authorities, and provides quick access to Covid-19 test results and vaccination information.

Flydubai’s route network consists of more than 90 destinations, including seasonal summer routes to Batumi in Georgia, Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Naples in Italy, Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and Tivat in Montenegro.

MATCH INFO New Zealand 176-8 (20 ovs) England 155 (19.5 ovs) New Zealand win by 21 runs

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Top 5 concerns globally: 1. Unemployment 2. Spread of infectious diseases 3. Fiscal crises 4. Cyber attacks 5. Profound social instability Top 5 concerns in the Mena region 1. Energy price shock 2. Fiscal crises 3. Spread of infectious diseases 4. Unmanageable inflation 5. Cyber attacks Source: World Economic Foundation

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

