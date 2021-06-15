Flydubai to launch daily flights to Warsaw in September

This will be the Dubai airline’s second route to Poland, after Krakow

Flydubai is launching daily flights to the Polish capital from September 30. Courtesy Maksym Harbar
Flydubai will launch daily flights to the Polish capital, Warsaw, on September 30.

This will be the second destination in Poland for the airline, which currently runs a twice-weekly service to Krakow.

“We have been flying to Krakow in Poland since 2018 and by adding Warsaw to our network we are providing our passengers with more options for travel to and from Poland,” said chief executive Ghaith Al Ghaith.

"We look forward to creating travel and trade flows with our daily service."

The Royal Palace in Lazienki Park. Courtesy Adam Niescioruk
While its old town is a Unesco World Heritage site, Warsaw is also one of the most rapidly developing cities in Europe. Located beside the Vistula River, the Polish capital is famed for its eye-catching architecture and green spaces – it is home to no less than 95 parks, including Lazienki, the summer residence of the last king of Poland.

Flydubai's flights to Warsaw will be operated from Dubai International’s Terminal 3, with return economy class tickets starting at Dh1,730 ($471) and business fares starting from Dh7,000. Flydubai will codeshare with Emirates on the route.

At present, Covid-19 travel restrictions state visitors arriving in Poland from the Schengen area are exempt from compulsory quarantine, if they can present a negative PCR test result in Polish or English, taken within 48 hours of entry into the country.

Until Friday, June 25, passengers travelling from non‑Schengen member countries must undergo a 10‑day mandatory quarantine, unless they have received two doses of a Covid vaccine that has been authorised by the European Union. This is not applicable to passengers who are travelling from Brazil, India or South Africa.

Flydubai’s route network consists of more than 90 destinations, including seasonal summer routes to Batumi in Georgia, Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Naples in Italy, Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and Tivat in Montenegro.

Published: June 15, 2021 04:22 PM

