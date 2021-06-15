Morocco introduces quarantine restrictions for UAE travellers

Morocco reopened its borders to international flights on Tuesday, but has introduced strict entry restrictions.

The government of Morocco has divided countries into two categories: list A and list B. Visitors from countries on list A are not required to self-isolate on arrival. They are only required to show proof that they have been fully vaccinated, or present a negative PCR test taken less that 48 hours before their arrival in Morocco. Children under the age of 11 are exempt from these requirements.

List A includes all member states of the UN, barring a number of exceptions, including the UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

List B features 74 countries, including those Gulf nations above, that have been identified “following studies established by the scientific committee of the Ministry of Health to evaluate the epidemiological situation of each country”, according to the Moroccan Tourism Board.

The country's cafes, restaurants and resorts are fully operational. Despina Galani / Unsplash

Tourists coming from countries on list B must obtain an "exceptional travel authorisation" beforehand. Upon arrival, they must also present a negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours of the date of entry and undergo a mandatory 10-day isolation, in an approved hotel, at their own expense. Authorisation is not required for Moroccan citizens travelling from the countries listed.

The opening of the country’s borders will be a gradual process, according to the authorities, and the list will be updated every two weeks.

At present, cafes and restaurants in Morocco are open, but masks must be worn while moving about. Temperature checks will be undertaken at the entrance of these establishments, and separate entry and exit routes are provided. Beaches, resorts, wellness centres, cinemas, theatres, parks, playgrounds, museums and cultural sites are also operational, but social distancing is recommended and masks are mandatory in common areas.

Etihad has provided the following update for travellers who had planned to fly to Morocco: “We are aware of the recent development regarding the introduction of quarantine by the authorities of Morocco effective from Tuesday, June 15.

"Whilst we are awaiting more information, this change means that all guests will need to quarantine for 10 days on arrival in an approved hotel at their own expense."