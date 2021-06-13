Flydubai becomes first UAE airline to offer non-stop flights to Slovenia

The low-cost airline is also adding new flights to Budapest from Dubai

Flydubai is the first UAE airline to fly direct to Slovenia from the UAE. Arnaud Steckle / Unsplash
Flydubai is the first UAE airline to fly direct to Slovenia from the UAE. Arnaud Steckle / Unsplash

Flydubai is set to become the first UAE airline to fly direct to Slovenia.

The low-cost airline will launch flights to Ljubljana from Friday, September 24 and will operate three flights per week to the Slovenian capital.

Budget fares to Budapest are also on the radar, with the airline announcing flights to the Hungarian capital from Thursday, September 30.

“As demand for travel continues to increase, Budapest and Ljubljana are welcome additions to our growing network," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive at flydubai.

"With more countries lifting restrictions on international travel, we look forward to providing passengers with more options for travel this year following the launch of our wide range of summer destinations.”

Non-stop flights to Slovenia from Dh1,900

Ljubljana is the capital of Slovenia, the world's first Green Destination. Courtesy flydubai
Ljubljana is the capital of Slovenia, the world's first Green Destination. Courtesy flydubai

Slovenia was named the first certified green destination in the world in 2016, based on an assessment by the Netherlands organisation Green Destinations, and the top country to visit last year by The National. It's a place that offers an abundance of nature, culture, history and more.

Read More

A picture from 2019 shows the Savoy resort in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh. AFP7 tips for budget summer travel: from the best time to book flights to finding cheap PCR tests

Abu Dhabi Green List: mandatory quarantine required for UK travellers

The capital Ljubljana is a vibrant city with plenty to see and do, and has a thriving culinary scene – it's also the European Region of Gastronomy for 2021.

Flights from Dubai to Slovenia with flydubai will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Fares for the six-hour journey start from Dh1,900 ($517) in Economy class.

Slovenia has reopened to travellers with no entry requirements for those coming from green countries. Tourists from red countries, which includes the UAE, can enter with proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. Sinopharm is among the vaccines recognised in the Balkan country.

To Budapest, flydubai will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Dubai. Economy-class fares start from Dh1,100. Tourists are not able to visit Hungary for leisure travel yet, but that could change by September.

Flydubai will start flying to Budapest from Dubai in September. Courtesy flydubai
Flydubai will start flying to Budapest from Dubai in September. Courtesy flydubai

A popular holiday destination, Budapest has a plethora of museums, galleries and plenty of thermal baths. Situated on both banks of the Danube river, the Hungarian capital is less than a six-hour flight from Dubai.

Summer routes for flydubai

As international travel restrictions ease, flydubai has resumed flights to several destinations and is now operating to 80 places around the world.

This includes flights to several seasonal summer routes such as Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia, Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Tivat in Montenegro and Naples in Italy.

Updated: June 13, 2021 02:16 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Worshippers pray at the Grand Mosque during Hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in 2019. Reuters

All you need to know about Hajj in 2021

Saudi Arabia
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Finland - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 12, 2021 Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match Pool via REUTERS/Friedemann Vogel

Christian Eriksen 'stable' in hospital after collapsing in Euro 2020 match

Football
Flydubai is the first UAE airline to fly direct to Slovenia from the UAE. Arnaud Steckle / Unsplash

Flydubai launches non-stop flights to Slovenia

Travel
From left, a worker at UNS Farms, a vertical farm in Dubai's Al Quoz; a salad served in Atlantis, The Palm's Hakkasan, featuring locally handpicked king oyster mushroom. Antonie Robertson / The National, Atlantis, The Palm  

From farm to table: How UAE produce is taking over dinner plates

Food
Drake & Scull International on Sunday reported a jump in its first-quarter profit on the back of higher other income and revenue. Rich-Joseph Facun / The National

Drake & Scull moves closer to restructuring its debt as it swings to Q1 profit

Property
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read