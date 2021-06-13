Flydubai becomes first UAE airline to offer non-stop flights to Slovenia

Flydubai is set to become the first UAE airline to fly direct to Slovenia.

The low-cost airline will launch flights to Ljubljana from Friday, September 24 and will operate three flights per week to the Slovenian capital.

Budget fares to Budapest are also on the radar, with the airline announcing flights to the Hungarian capital from Thursday, September 30.

“As demand for travel continues to increase, Budapest and Ljubljana are welcome additions to our growing network," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive at flydubai.

"With more countries lifting restrictions on international travel, we look forward to providing passengers with more options for travel this year following the launch of our wide range of summer destinations.”

Non-stop flights to Slovenia from Dh1,900

Ljubljana is the capital of Slovenia, the world's first Green Destination. Courtesy flydubai

Slovenia was named the first certified green destination in the world in 2016, based on an assessment by the Netherlands organisation Green Destinations, and the top country to visit last year by The National. It's a place that offers an abundance of nature, culture, history and more.

The capital Ljubljana is a vibrant city with plenty to see and do, and has a thriving culinary scene – it's also the European Region of Gastronomy for 2021.

Flights from Dubai to Slovenia with flydubai will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Fares for the six-hour journey start from Dh1,900 ($517) in Economy class.

Slovenia has reopened to travellers with no entry requirements for those coming from green countries. Tourists from red countries, which includes the UAE, can enter with proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. Sinopharm is among the vaccines recognised in the Balkan country.

To Budapest, flydubai will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Dubai. Economy-class fares start from Dh1,100. Tourists are not able to visit Hungary for leisure travel yet, but that could change by September.

Flydubai will start flying to Budapest from Dubai in September. Courtesy flydubai

A popular holiday destination, Budapest has a plethora of museums, galleries and plenty of thermal baths. Situated on both banks of the Danube river, the Hungarian capital is less than a six-hour flight from Dubai.

Summer routes for flydubai

As international travel restrictions ease, flydubai has resumed flights to several destinations and is now operating to 80 places around the world.

This includes flights to several seasonal summer routes such as Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia, Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Tivat in Montenegro and Naples in Italy.