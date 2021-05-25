Flydubai adds flights to six new holiday destinations in Italy, Turkey and the Greek islands

The low-cost airline is also restarting seasonal flights to Batumi and Tivat for summer

Santorini island,Greece

Santorini,Island,greece Flydubai is launching flights to six new destinations this summer, including to the Greek island of Santorini from June 18. (Shutterstock)

Hayley Skirka
May 25, 2021

Low-cost airline flydubai announced new seasonal summer routes to six popular holiday destinations.

The UAE budget airline will begin flying from Dubai to the Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos from June 18, to Turkey's Bodrum and Trabzon on June 4 and June 24, respectively, and to Italy's Naples and Austria's Salzburg in July.

"Demand for travel has started to increase as more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive at flydubai.

"The UAE has recently added Bahrain, Greece and Serbia to the safe travel list which has encouraged more people to start planning their summer holidays. Mykonos and Santorini will be popular choices for travel from the UAE and GCC."

Beautiful view of the sea and coastline, Batumi - Georgia

Flydubai is launching six new summer routes, and will also restart flights to Georgia's Batumi in June. Courtesy flydubai

Flydubai is also restarting seasonal flights to Batumi in Georgia from Friday, June 25. It will be the airline's second destination in the country, with flights already operating to the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

To Montenegro, flydubai will restart seasonal services to Tivat from Friday, June 25. The country has reopened to tourists from the UAE, with only a negative PCR test needed to enter.

Greek island hopping 

The Dubai airline will begin operating flights to the Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos from Friday, June 18.

The must-visit Mykonos is a holiday favourite thanks to its excellent culinary scene and thriving nightlife, while Santorini holds the crown for the country's best sunset views.

Mykonos is a must-visit Greek island, and flydubai is launching low-cost flights to the island in June. 

The recently announced vaccine corridor between the UAE and Greece means that fully vaccinated travellers can visit with no quarantine on either end of their journey.

Flydubai is operating three weekly flights to the Greek islands until Wednesday, September 29. Flights are operated via a codeshare with Emirates and will depart from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport for Mykonos, before journeying onwards to Santorini.

Return flights operate via a stop in Mykonos. Flights are scheduled to fly on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and fares start from Dh2,500 in Economy Class, and Dh8,000 return in Business Class.

Dubai to Naples, Salzburg, Bodrum and Batumi

Austria's Salzburg is on flydubai's radar for July. Unsplash

Flydubai is also starting new flights to popular holiday destinations in Turkey.

Bodrum, the main gateway to the Turkish Riviera, will be serviced by two flights per week starting from Friday, June 4. Economy fares start from Dh1,600 and Business tickets will cost from Dh6,000.

Flydubai flights to Trabzon, a popular city on the Black Sea coast of north-eastern Turkey, will launch on Thursday, June 24 and continue throughout summer with three weekly flights until September. Flights will depart Dubai on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and Economy fares start from Dh1,600 return.

Salzburg is another new route for flydubai. Known as one of the best-preserved city centres north of the Alps, the pretty Austrian city is on the schedule for the low-cost airline from July, with Economy fares listed from Dh1,995.

The exact launch date has not yet been confirmed but flights are already on sale from Thursday, July 1. Austria is currently only open to tourists from listed countries, and the UAE is not yet part of that list, but this will likely be updated before July.

Italy's Naples is also included in flydubai's summer network for the first time, with services due to start in July and Economy fares from Dh2,355.

Those keen to visit the birthplace of pizza will have to wait for further details on when Italy will reopen to UAE tourists. One of the countries hardest hit by the first wave of the global pandemic, Italy has reopened to some travellers, but is working towards opening to other visitors in time for summer.

Flydubai currently has flights on sale from Saturday, July 31, but this could change.

