Flydubai adds flights to six new holiday destinations in Italy, Turkey and the Greek islands

Low-cost airline flydubai announced new seasonal summer routes to six popular holiday destinations.

The UAE budget airline will begin flying from Dubai to the Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos from June 18, to Turkey's Bodrum and Trabzon on June 4 and June 24, respectively, and to Italy's Naples and Austria's Salzburg in July.

"Demand for travel has started to increase as more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive at flydubai.

"The UAE has recently added Bahrain, Greece and Serbia to the safe travel list which has encouraged more people to start planning their summer holidays. Mykonos and Santorini will be popular choices for travel from the UAE and GCC."

Flydubai is launching six new summer routes, and will also restart flights to Georgia's Batumi in June. Courtesy flydubai

Flydubai is also restarting seasonal flights to Batumi in Georgia from Friday, June 25. It will be the airline's second destination in the country, with flights already operating to the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

To Montenegro, flydubai will restart seasonal services to Tivat from Friday, June 25. The country has reopened to tourists from the UAE, with only a negative PCR test needed to enter.

Greek island hopping

The Dubai airline will begin operating flights to the Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos from Friday, June 18.

The must-visit Mykonos is a holiday favourite thanks to its excellent culinary scene and thriving nightlife, while Santorini holds the crown for the country's best sunset views.

Mykonos is a must-visit Greek island, and flydubai is launching low-cost flights to the island in June.

The recently announced vaccine corridor between the UAE and Greece means that fully vaccinated travellers can visit with no quarantine on either end of their journey.

Flydubai is operating three weekly flights to the Greek islands until Wednesday, September 29. Flights are operated via a codeshare with Emirates and will depart from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport for Mykonos, before journeying onwards to Santorini.

Return flights operate via a stop in Mykonos. Flights are scheduled to fly on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and fares start from Dh2,500 in Economy Class, and Dh8,000 return in Business Class.

Dubai to Naples, Salzburg, Bodrum and Batumi

Austria's Salzburg is on flydubai's radar for July. Unsplash

Flydubai is also starting new flights to popular holiday destinations in Turkey.

Bodrum, the main gateway to the Turkish Riviera, will be serviced by two flights per week starting from Friday, June 4. Economy fares start from Dh1,600 and Business tickets will cost from Dh6,000.

Flydubai flights to Trabzon, a popular city on the Black Sea coast of north-eastern Turkey, will launch on Thursday, June 24 and continue throughout summer with three weekly flights until September. Flights will depart Dubai on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and Economy fares start from Dh1,600 return.

Salzburg is another new route for flydubai. Known as one of the best-preserved city centres north of the Alps, the pretty Austrian city is on the schedule for the low-cost airline from July, with Economy fares listed from Dh1,995.

The exact launch date has not yet been confirmed but flights are already on sale from Thursday, July 1. Austria is currently only open to tourists from listed countries, and the UAE is not yet part of that list, but this will likely be updated before July.

Italy's Naples is also included in flydubai's summer network for the first time, with services due to start in July and Economy fares from Dh2,355.

Those keen to visit the birthplace of pizza will have to wait for further details on when Italy will reopen to UAE tourists. One of the countries hardest hit by the first wave of the global pandemic, Italy has reopened to some travellers, but is working towards opening to other visitors in time for summer.

Flydubai currently has flights on sale from Saturday, July 31, but this could change.

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

