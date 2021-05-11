Bahrain travel guide: everything you need to know as vaccine corridor with UAE opens

The UAE and Bahrain have announced the launch of a travel corridor for people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The vaccine corridor allows vaccinated passengers to travel between the two countries without the need for quarantine in either destination. It will be in operation from the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

With Bahrain a little more than an hour's flight from the UAE, the country could be a good pick for those wanting a change of scenery without having to travel too far from home.

If you're considering taking a trip to the Gulf island in the near future, this guide answers any questions you may have, from the precautionary measures that need to be followed to the restrictions in place once you arrive.

Who can fly to Bahrain?

Travellers flying to Bahrain must complete an online health declaration and download the BeAware Bahrain app.

Entry to Bahrain is currently restricted to Bahraini citizens and residents, GCC citizens and passengers eligible to obtain a visa on arrival or an eVisa. Click here to discover which passport holders qualify for visas on arrival. Entry is suspended for travellers from Red List countries, which includes India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Only Bahraini citizens and residents can return from these destinations.

Diplomats, military personnel, airline crew and holders of official, service or UN passports can also fly to Bahrain. All arriving passengers must hold a return ticket and sufficient funds to cover their stay in Bahrain.

Do I need to quarantine in Bahrain?

The UAE and Bahrain have announced a travel corridor for vaccinated travellers.

Travellers who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will need to quarantine in Bahrain for 10 days.

Citizens and residents of the UAE who can provide proof that they have received the full course of a Covid-19 vaccine through approved applications – Al Hosn in the UAE and BeAware Bahrain – do not need to quarantine or undergo Covid-19 testing procedures from Thursday, May 13.

Passengers travelling from other GCC countries who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 also do not need to undergo PCR testing on arrival, or follow self-isolation rules.

Travellers from the UK, US, EU member countries, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand or Singapore who can prove they have been vaccinated do not need to quarantine, but must follow PCR testing rules.

Travellers from other destinations who have been vaccinated must follow the rules for non-vaccinated travellers.

What do I need to do before I fly to Bahrain?

All travellers flying to Bahrain must complete this Health Declaration form before flying. Passengers must also download and activate the BeAware Bahrain app.

Tourists who need an online visa must apply and have their application approved before they can fly to Manama.

Negative PCR test results are required for anyone flying to Bahrain who is unvaccinated. Tests must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before flight departure times. Children under the age of 6 are exempt from testing requirements.

What rules are in place at the airport?

The view from inside Bahrain International Airport's new passenger terminal.

Covid-19 testing is in place at Bahrain airport. Citizens and residents with proof of vaccination or recovery through the BeAware Bahrain app do not need to undergo PCR testing on arrival, unless arriving from a Red List country.

GCC travellers with proof of vaccination are also exempt. All other travellers must have a Covid‑19 PCR test (at their own expense) on arrival.

The fee for this is 36 Bahraini dinar (Dh350), which covers a test on arrival and two further tests, one to be conducted on the fifth day and another on the 10th day of the visit. The fee is the same no matter how long travellers are staying in Bahrain, and there is no minimum stay requirement.

Arriving passengers who do not have exemption from quarantine rules must remain in home or government-appointed hotel accommodation for 10 days. Another PCR test will be taken on day 10 and a negative result will end this quarantine period. Travellers can pay for their tests before arriving via the BeAware Bahrain app. Cash is also accepted, but this may cause delays.

Which airlines are flying to Bahrain?

Etihad is one of several airlines operating between the UAE and Bahrain.

Emirates is operating flights from Dubai to Bahrain. The airline is currently flying 14 times a week to the kingdom. Flydubai is also operating flights.

From Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways has resumed twice daily flights to Bahrain. Air Arabia operates to Manama from Sharjah and Gulf Air, the national airline of Bahrain, is also flying regularly to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

What restrictions are in place in Bahrain?

Hotels and leisure facilities in Bahrain are open but restrictions are in place, and many indoor facilities are only open to vaccinated individuals.

Indoor dining services, gymnasiums, swimming pools, cinemas, spas, games centres and other indoor services are reserved for vaccinated and recovered citizens, residents and visitors only, who must present proof of vaccination or recovery from the virus.

People who have not been vaccinated or recovered from Covid‑19 will have no access to the above venues, as well as events, exhibitions and conferences. Children under 17 are exempt from these rules.

Hotels are open with social-distancing rules and safety measures in place. In accordance with local health authorities, some restaurant and facility services and hours may also be modified. Face masks are mandatory in all public places.

MOH: There are currently 144 #COVID19 cases in a critical condition, and 244 cases receiving treatment. 13846 are stable out of a total of 13990 active cases #VACCINATEANDSTAYSAFE #TeamBahrain — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) May 10, 2021

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health in Bahrain confirmed there were currently 144 people with Covid-19 in a critical condition and a further 244 people receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

Of the current 13,990 Covid-19 cases in the country, it said that 13,846 people were stable.

What do I need to do when flying to the UAE from Bahrain?

From May 13, travellers flying from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi who are fully vaccinated no longer need to quarantine when landing in the UAE.

Departing travellers need to be at Bahrain International Airport at least three hours before their flight to allow for additional screenings. Access to the terminal is limited to passengers and staff only, and temperature screening is mandatory at entry points and before boarding flights.

Bahrain has not been added to Abu Dhabi's Green List of destinations from where travellers can fly without the need for quarantine. However, the establishment of a vaccine corridor between Bahrain and the UAE means no quarantine will be required for travellers flying into any airport in the UAE.

Travellers will need a negative PCR test to fly back to the UAE and those staying in Abu Dhabi must follow the most up-to-date PCR testing requirements for the emirate.

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

Result Arsenal 4

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

MATCH INFO Chelsea 0 Liverpool 2 (Mane 50', 54') Red card: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) Man of the match: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham v Ajax, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

Juvenile arthritis Along with doctors, families and teachers can help pick up cases of arthritis in children.

Most types of childhood arthritis are known as juvenile idiopathic arthritis. JIA causes pain and inflammation in one or more joints for at least six weeks.

Dr Betina Rogalski said "The younger the child the more difficult it into pick up the symptoms. If the child is small, it may just be a bit grumpy or pull its leg a way or not feel like walking,” she said.

According to The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases in US, the most common symptoms of juvenile arthritis are joint swelling, pain, and stiffness that doesn’t go away. Usually it affects the knees, hands, and feet, and it’s worse in the morning or after a nap.

Limping in the morning because of a stiff knee, excessive clumsiness, having a high fever and skin rash are other symptoms. Children may also have swelling in lymph nodes in the neck and other parts of the body.

Arthritis in children can cause eye inflammation and growth problems and can cause bones and joints to grow unevenly.

In the UK, about 15,000 children and young people are affected by arthritis.

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

The Kites Romain Gary Penguin Modern Classics

The essentials What: Emirates Airline Festival of Literature When: Friday until March 9 Where: All main sessions are held in the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Price: Sessions range from free entry to Dh125 tickets, with the exception of special events. Hot Tip: If waiting for your book to be signed looks like it will be timeconsuming, ask the festival’s bookstore if they have pre-signed copies of the book you’re looking for. They should have a bunch from some of the festival’s biggest guest authors. Information: www.emirateslitfest.com



