Walking through an airport and clearing immigration without breaking your stride might sound like something from a science-fiction film.

At Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport, it is now a reality.

The new service, called the UAE Smart Corridor, uses advanced facial recognition technology to verify passengers' identities and carry out immigration processes as people walk through a designated corridor, eliminating the need to stop at traditional passport control gates.

The initiative was announced on Saturday by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), following the introduction of similar technology at Dubai International Airport last year.

How does the Smart Corridor work?

The system uses facial recognition technology to complete immigration clearance without the need for human intervention, enabling passengers to move through the airport more quickly.

It is designed to cater to all categories of departing passengers, regardless of their airline or destination. Families and groups travelling together can also use the service.

Initial operational results have shown improvements in passenger processing efficiency and reductions in waiting times, the ICP said.

However, the authority has not specified how long immigration clearance takes, whether passengers need to register their biometric details in advance or whether there are any age restrictions.

The National has contacted Abu Dhabi Airports for further information.

Juma Abdullah Al Kaabi, executive director of the ICP's Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation Sector, said the initiative forms part of the UAE's wider digital government strategy, using technology to simplify procedures and strengthen the country's position as a global aviation and tourism hub.

The launch builds on an agreement signed between Abu Dhabi Airports and the ICP in October last year to modernise border control and customs services across the emirate's five airports.

That agreement included the Smart Travel initiative, which uses biometric verification and smart gates to enable passengers to clear immigration in as little as seven seconds.

How does Dubai's Red Carpet corridor work?

Dubai International Airport red carpet corridor was introduced in 2025. Reuters Show caption: Dubai International Airport red carpet corridor was introduc…

A similar biometric corridor, called Red Carpet, was unveiled at Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3 in August last year.

Using artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology, the system allows eligible travellers to complete immigration procedures without stopping or presenting their passports or boarding passes.

Cameras scan passengers' faces as they walk through the corridor, with a screen confirming when immigration clearance is complete. The system can process several passengers simultaneously.

Initially introduced for departing passengers, the technology has since been extended to eligible arriving passengers.

About 750,000 travellers used the Red Carpet service in the first eight months of this year, according to figures released in September by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.

Click and Travel at Dubai International Airport enables passport control officers to complete arrival and departure formalities wherever passengers are. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Show caption: Click and Travel at Dubai International Airport enables pass…

In September, Dubai also introduced Click and Travel, a mobile immigration service that enables passport control officers to complete arrival and departure formalities wherever passengers are within airport terminals during busy periods and emergencies.

Using mobile devices connected to government databases and equipped with biometric verification technology, officers can complete immigration checks in about 12 to 15 seconds.

More than 31,000 transactions were completed using the service during its pilot phase between May and August.