A flydubai flight travelling from Krakow in Poland to Dubai was diverted to Kuwait on Tuesday evening following a technical issue, the airline has confirmed.

Flight FZ1788, operated by a Boeing 737 Max 8, took off from Krakow International Airport at 1.54pm local time (4.54pm UAE time), nearly two hours after its scheduled departure of 12.10pm, according to flight-tracking data cited by aviation website AeroCorner.

The aircraft was flying over Iraq at an altitude of about 39,000 feet before it diverted to Kuwait International Airport, where it landed at about 8.15pm local time (9.15pm UAE time), just over four hours after take-off.

The flight had originally been scheduled to arrive at Dubai International Airport at 8.55pm.

A flydubai spokesperson confirmed the diversion in a statement to local media, citing a technical issue.

“Passengers will be accommodated on an alternative aircraft to continue their journey to Dubai,” the spokesperson said.

The airline apologised for the disruption to passengers' travel plans, adding: “The safety of our passengers and crew remains our main priority.”

The airline did not disclose the nature of the technical issue or the number of passengers on board.

Flydubai launched the Krakow route in 2018, becoming the first UAE airline to fly into the city.

Tuesday's diversion comes on the same day flydubai confirmed it was working with Israeli authorities to resume flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, nearly two months after suspending services on the route following a foiled terrorist attack on board one of its aircraft.

Flydubai has yet to announce a date for the resumption of its Tel Aviv services.