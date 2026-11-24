German airline Eurowings is to launch flights to Damascus for the first time.

The Lufthansa Group subsidiary will operate direct flights to the Syrian capital from Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Stuttgart from January 2027, with five weekly services across the four cities.

Flights are already available to book, with an average journey time of four and a half hours.

“The new services are aimed in particular at travellers with personal ties to the region who wish to visit family and friends or travel to their home country,” Eurowings said.

There were about 900,000 Syrian citizens living in Germany by the end of July 2026, many of them refugees and asylum seekers, government data shows.

Flights from Hamburg will begin on January 11, followed by Dusseldorf on January 12 and Berlin and Stuttgart on January 13.

Services from Dusseldorf will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while flights from Hamburg will operate on Mondays. Berlin and Stuttgart will each be served once a week, on Wednesdays.

The announcement is part of a wider expansion by Eurowings aimed at diaspora communities in Germany, with the airline offering more than 60 routes to over 20 destinations in its visiting friends and relatives segment.

Eurowings already serves several destinations in the Middle East including Dubai, Beirut, Amman and Erbil. Photo: Eurowings Show caption: Eurowings already serves several destinations in the Middle …

Eurowings already serves several destinations in the Middle East, including Dubai, Beirut, Amman and Erbil. The airline has announced plans to launch flights to Baghdad in December, with two weekly services each from Berlin and Dusseldorf.

Syria has been gradually rebuilding its international aviation links since the overthrow of Bashar Al Assad in December 2024, with a growing number of foreign airlines returning to the country after years of absence.

International commercial flights resumed at Damascus International Airport on January 7 last year, when a Syrian Air flight carrying 145 passengers took off for Sharjah International Airport, marking the first international commercial departure from the Syrian capital since the fall of the regime.

Qatar Airways also resumed flights to Damascus on the same day, following a 13-year absence.

In June last year, flydubai resumed direct flights to Damascus after a 12-year hiatus, becoming the first UAE airline to restart services to the Syrian capital after operations were suspended during the civil war.

Damascus was among flydubai's earliest destinations following the airline's launch in 2009.

The resumption of flights followed the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority's decision to allow air services between the two countries to restart, as well as a visit to the UAE by Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara in April last year.