Lush green hills dotted with traditional stone houses come into view as our plane begins its descent into Tivat. Mountains rise in the distance, while the deep blue waters of the Adriatic wind their way along the coast. It's a spectacular first glimpse of Montenegro, a country that has long been on my travel wish list.

But tucked away along this rugged coastline is something you might not expect: a little piece of Dubai.

About a 15-minute drive from Tivat Airport, depending on traffic, lies Porto Montenegro, a luxury waterfront destination lined with designer boutiques, upscale restaurants and residences, and a marina filled with gleaming superyachts.

Spanning approximately 24 hectares, the development has 512 marina berths and is owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, the sovereign wealth fund behind some of the emirate's most prominent investments.

Porto Montenegro's transformation from a former naval base into a luxury waterfront destination is also reminiscent of Dubai's ambition to reinvent its coastline.

But the similarities only go so far. Here, instead of skyscrapers dominating the skyline, mountains rise dramatically above the Bay of Kotor, while centuries-old towns and villages dot the coastline.

The development occupies the site of a former Austro-Hungarian naval base, later used by the Yugoslav navy. Its military past is preserved at the Naval Heritage Museum, housed in a restored 19th-century sawmill. Among its collection of more than 300 artefacts, including naval equipment and machinery, are two Yugoslav submarines. One of them, a giant 50-metre P-821 Heroj launched in 1967, offers a striking contrast to the luxury yachts moored nearby.

Porto Montenegro is a luxury waterfront development in the coastal town of Tivat in Montenegro. Photo: Porto Montenegro Show caption: Porto Montenegro is a luxury waterfront development in the c…

Today, Porto Montenegro is much more than a marina for luxury yachts. It's a growing residential community, with distinct neighbourhoods offering waterfront apartments, penthouses, boutiques, restaurants and other amenities. The South Village, centred around the marina promenade, is its most established luxury enclave. The newer Boka Place has a more contemporary feel, with residences, shops and restaurants built around a central square and a focus on wellness. Meanwhile, Vero and Versa, two residential developments launched in 2025, are designed around modern urban living, with an emphasis on creativity, community and everyday amenities.

Another Dubai connection is Siro Porto Montenegro, the wellness-focused hotel brand's second property worldwide, following its debut at One Za'abeel. The brand is part of Kerzner International, the Dubai-based hospitality group behind Atlantis and One&Only Resorts.

A boat ride into Montenegro's past

But beyond Porto Montenegro's polished marina, designer boutiques and residential neighbourhoods lies a country of dramatic mountains, medieval towns, secluded beaches and a history stretching back centuries.

Although Montenegro only regained its independence in 2006, following the break-up of its union with Serbia, its roots run much deeper, shaped by centuries of shifting empires and cultural influences.

And given its relatively small size, much of the country is within easy reach, making the marina an appealing base from which to explore.

Boat excursions from the Bay of Kotor take us past historic coastal towns known for their stone buildings, churches and Venetian-era architecture. Photo: Porto Montenegro Show caption: Boat excursions from the Bay of Kotor take us past historic …

We take a boat excursion across the Bay of Kotor towards Perast, a historic coastal town known for its stone buildings, churches and Venetian-era architecture. From the boat, mountains rise steeply from the water, their slopes covered in dense greenery, while small settlements with terracotta roofs dot the shoreline.

Two tiny islands just offshore offer a fascinating glimpse into the region's past. The first, St George Island, is a natural island home to a 12th-century Benedictine monastery and cemetery. Still in use and off-limits to tourists, the monastery makes for a striking sight as we circle the island by boat, its historic stone buildings framed by the picturesque shoreline.

Nearby is Our Lady of the Rocks, an artificial island with an extraordinary origin story.

Our Lady of the Rocks is an islet off the coast of Perast in the Bay of Kotor, Montenegro. Photo: Porto Montenegro Show caption: Our Lady of the Rocks is an islet off the coast of Perast in…

According to local legend, sailors discovered an image of the Virgin Mary on a rock in the sea in 1452. Over the centuries, seafarers deposited stones at the site, gradually creating the island on which a church now stands.

The tradition continues today through Fasinada, an annual event during which residents take boats out to the island and throw stones into the water. The island's only building is a Roman Catholic church, which welcomes visitors of all faiths. It is bustling with tourists on the day of our visit, with local guides ushering groups in and out. The church still holds Mass and, we are told, is also a popular wedding venue.

Inside is a maritime museum housing artefacts, artworks and mementoes left by seafarers from around the world. Many have visited Our Lady of the Rocks to seek protection before setting sail or to give thanks for a safe return home.

We stop in Perast for a short walk along its waterfront, taking in the old stone houses and palaces that reflect the town's maritime history.

Finding freedom in the mountains

Kotor Cable Car takes visitors from near the coast to the upper station at Kuk, 1,348 metres above sea level. Getty Images Show caption: Kotor Cable Car takes visitors from near the coast to the up…

But the highlight of my trip to Montenegro was at Lovcen National Park.

"What the Statue of Liberty is for Americans, Lovcen is for Montenegrins," Montenegro's tourism website says, hinting at the park's importance to the country.

Our journey begins on board the Kotor Cable Car, which takes visitors from near the coast to the upper station at Kuk, 1,348 metres above sea level, in only 11 minutes. Along the way, the Bay of Kotor unfolds below, with its blue waters, coastal towns and surrounding mountains coming into view.

It's the kind of view that leaves you torn between reaching for your camera to capture its beauty and putting it away to simply take it all in.

At the upper station, visitors can choose from several attractions, including an Alpine Coaster, the suspended Falcon Fly ride and Aerobar, which lifts guests 35 metres above the ground.

But our plans involve exploring the mountains at a different pace.

Aerial view of rural houses in the Lovcen National Park, Montenegro. Getty Images Show caption: Aerial view of rural houses in the Lovcen National Park, Mon…

We meet Andrej, our guide from Velo Outdoor Experience, who is taking us on an e-bike tour through Lovcen National Park. We cycle along a mixture of paved and unpaved roads, passing through traditional mountain villages and stretches of open countryside.

The electric bikes make the uphill sections manageable, leaving us free to appreciate the surroundings. And there is plenty to take in.

The air is noticeably fresher than along the coast; the roads are quiet and the scenery seems to change with every turn. Old stone houses, patches of woodland, and sweeping mountain views offer little to interrupt the tranquillity.

Along the way, we encounter reminders of Montenegro's rural traditions, including katuns, seasonal mountain settlements historically used by cattle breeders.

The masoleum of Petar II Petrovic Njegos is perched 1,657 metres above sea level on Jezerski Vrh, the second-highest peak of Mount Lovcen. Getty Images Show caption: The masoleum of Petar II Petrovic Njegos is perched 1,657 me…

But what I enjoy most is simply being out there. Surrounded by mountains and breathing in the fresh air, I realise how completely absorbed I am in the experience and how alive I feel.

Our route takes us towards one of Montenegro's most important national monuments, the mausoleum of Petar II Petrovic-Njegos, the 19th-century ruler, poet and philosopher, whose legacy remains central to the country's national identity.

Perched 1,657 metres above sea level on Jezerski Vrh, the second-highest peak of Mount Lovcen, the mausoleum sits more than 300 metres above the cable car's upper station, where most of the tourist attractions are located. Reaching the monument itself involves climbing another 461 steps.

Designed by sculptor Ivan Mestrovic and opened in 1974, the current mausoleum replaced an earlier chapel on the site that Njegos himself chose as his final resting place.

A different world around every corner

By the time I return to Porto Montenegro, I have a different appreciation of the destination.

The marina's luxury is certainly part of its appeal, particularly for travellers from the UAE who may recognise something familiar in its waterfront promenades, restaurants and hotels. But what makes Montenegro memorable is how quickly the surroundings change.

Within a relatively short distance, the contemporary world of Porto Montenegro gives way to Venetian-era towns, centuries-old island traditions and mountain villages where a different rhythm of life persists.

The contrast is perhaps what makes the country so appealing.

And while the superyachts and waterfront boutiques are certainly impressive, it is a very different image that stays with me long after the trip.

I am back on that e-bike in Lovcen, cycling along a quiet mountain road, with fresh air on my face and the spectacular landscape stretching out around me.

It's a feeling I would happily travel nearly 4,000km to experience again.

How to get there

Flydubai operates seasonal direct flights from Dubai to Tivat, with a journey time of about six hours. The airline says its summer network typically operates between June and September, although flights are currently available to book from March 5, 2027. Outside the summer season, travellers can fly to Belgrade in neighbouring Serbia, which flydubai serves twice daily, and then take a connecting flight to either Tivat or Podgorica, Montenegro's capital.

Visa requirements depend on nationality. UAE citizens can visit Montenegro visa-free for up to 90 days, while residents of other nationalities may need to apply in advance. I was fortunate to take advantage of a temporary exemption introduced for the 2026 summer season, which allowed eligible UAE residents who had held residency for at least three consecutive years to visit for up to 10 days without a visa. However, the exemption expired on October 1.

Travellers holding valid Schengen, US, UK or Irish visas or residence permits can generally enter Montenegro for up to 30 days without a separate visa, provided their documents remain valid. Those who require a visa can apply through VFS Global centres in the UAE.