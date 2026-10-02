Al Habtoor Polo Resort review: What I didn't do on my holiday

Summer staycations in the UAE are about making the most of the opportunity to switch off and relax when it is quiet.

That was my mindset when I arrived with a book, swimwear and one change of clothes for a minimalist two-night solo stay at Al Habtoor Polo Resort on a Monday afternoon in August.

The hotel is the centrepiece of Al Habtoor Polo Club, an 11-year-old equestrian community on the southern outskirts of Dubai, which consists of villas for lease, luxury homes, four polo fields, a polo academy, riding school, floodlit training arenas and more than 500 stables.

For most of the year it is a hive of equestrian activity. I arrived at the five-star resort hoping for the opposite.

The welcome

Al Habtoor Polo Resort is surrounded by four polo fields. Photo: Al Habtoor Polo Resort Show caption: Al Habtoor Polo Resort is surrounded by four polo fields. Ph…

The hotel has nearly 150 rooms and villas but seems to be at half capacity when I arrive. Promising start.

Shiny silver statues of three horses adorned by sprinklers of shooting water are outside the entrance. Inside, another statue of a horse standing on its back legs is the centrepiece of the reception area.

Horses are celebrated and flaunted here. Sticks, balls, trophies, paintings and other memorabilia adorn the walls, a reminder that this is the UAE’s primary resort for polo. Horse and Hound is the name of the main restaurant.

Even though I’m not here for horses this time, I get the feeling that a visit at a cooler time of year, especially when there’s a match on, would be a lot of fun.

The room

Rooms at Al Habtoor Polo Resort have a horsey theme and lots of luxury touches. Photo: Al Habtoor Polo Resort Show caption: Rooms at Al Habtoor Polo Resort have a horsey theme and lots…

After a warm welcome, I’m escorted to my executive suite on the second floor. Grand and spacious, it has a lounge, small bathroom, a bedroom with a grand en suite and a long, wide balcony.

The lounge, naturally, is designed in horsey shades of grey, brown and beige. A plush turquoise-green sofa backs on to what is made to look like a bookcase centred around a large painting of – you guessed it – a horse.

Two armchairs and a glass coffee table arranged in front of a large TV are accompanied by a dining table for four. Tea and coffee are catered for on a side table.

My balcony overlooks one of the club’s four polo fields. At night, when the temperature drops just enough to sit outside, Burj Khalifa can be seen twinkling in the distance.

The en suite, which has a walk-in shower and separate bath, has grey, slate-style tiles and a plentiful supply of luxury toiletries. Perfect. It has everything I need to relax and read. An executive suite like this is more than enough for one and would be perfect for a couple.

The food

Al Habtoor has a few dining options. There’s Villa Naas, a relaxed Mediterranean restaurant set out in shades of terracotta and cream, and a French brasserie called La Colline Dubai is coming soon.

Breakfast, available from 7am to 11am, is served, buffet-style, in Andalusia. The atrium courtyard in the middle of the resort is charming, with arabesque-inspired mashrabiya screens all around and a water fountain as its centrepiece.

Breakfast is served, buffet-style, in Andalusia, the charming atrium courtyard with a grand staircase. Phil Johnson / The National Show caption: Breakfast is served, buffet-style, in Andalusia, the charmin…

The equally charming staff bring coffee and whip up a delightfully fluffy omelette with my chosen fillings each morning. An array of cereal, fruit, cheese, cold meats, pastries, muffins and more is on offer, filling me up adequately until early evening.

I dine at Horse and Hound on both nights. An elegant bar with a chessboard-style tiled floor and a variety of seating options, it is normally an outdoor venue at the side of the polo field designed for enjoying the action.

It has been adapted for the summer into an air-conditioned indoor sports bar with what feels like a giant caravan awning. I choose a seat in front of one of the big screens. There’s a spattering of customers, enough for a bit of an atmosphere.

The restaurant allows dogs, and as a dog owner myself I know how appealing that must be, particularly in the summer. A cute puppy a couple of tables away catches not just my eye, but also those of staff and fellow customers.

Dogs are made welcome at Horse and Hound dogs. Photo: Al Habtoor Polo Resort Show caption: Dogs are made welcome at Horse and Hound dogs. Photo: Al Hab…

The menu has a selection of traditional European favourites catering to most palates. Beef tartar, polo wings, loaded nachos, dynamite shrimp, crispy calamari and a variety of salads are among the appetiser options, priced from Dh42 to Dh82 ($11 to $22). The halloumi fries, served with a delicious sweet chilli jam and pomegranate, are delicious.

The main menu has a variety of pizzas (from Dh68) and burgers (from Dh85) available. Sizzling fajitas, baked salmon, fish and chips, beef ragu and butter chicken are among the other options. There’s also a kids’ menu with four options, including chicken tenders, pasta and fish and chips (Dh40 to Dh45).

Traditional favourites are on the menu at Horse and Hound. Photo: Al Habtoor Polo Resort Show caption: Traditional favourites are on the menu at Horse and Hound. P…

I’m satisfied with my selection: ‘impossible’ shepherd's pie (Dh85) one night and grilled sea bass (Dh92) the next. The fish dish is the standout. Succulent and flaky with a buttery sweetness complemented by tangy green salsa, it is served skin-on with asparagus, half a lemon and a simple red onion and sumac salad.

Sticky toffee pudding (Dh40), baked dulce de leche cheesecake (Dh35) and chocolate cake with ice cream (Dh35) are the pick of the dessert options. Kids can choose from ice cream, chocolate sundae and fruit skewers (all Dh30).

Grilled sea bass with tangy green salsa is served skin-on with asparagus, half a lemon and a simple red onion and sumac salad. Phil Johnson / The National Show caption: Grilled sea bass with tangy green salsa is served skin-on wi…

My second night is a Tuesday. It’s steak night and attracts a crowd that almost threatens my staycation raison d’etre. Families, groups of friends and couples occupy about half of the tables, one of them with an adorable and well-behaved puppy enjoying the buzz, attention and smells emanating from the kitchen.

The smell of steak stimulates my senses, too, but it is not valid for those who booked full board, so I have to remind myself that I’m here to relax rather than indulge.

The facilities

The swimming pool with a swim-up bar is the ideal place for that. It is surrounded by plenty of greenery and, most importantly, poolside loungers and daybeds. Book in hand, I’m relieved to find that it is quiet during my stay.

There are lots of things dotted around to keep the whole family entertained. There is a swing, an outdoor playground, giant chess board and two padel courts available for hire at Dh160 an hour. Behind them are four tennis courts, each available from Dh100 an hour. Private lessons start at Dh250 an hour.

View from the terrace of one of the Deluxe rooms. Photo: Al Habtoor Polo Resort Show caption: View from the terrace of one of the Deluxe rooms. Photo: Al …

Bikes and e-scooters can be rented at reception to explore the surrounding area. The riding school and riding academy, which caters to everyone from new riders to seasoned equestrians, is the club’s main attraction and (note to self) looks like it would be a fulfilling activity for the whole family at a cooler time of year.

I make the most of the steam room and sauna at the spa, which also has a compact gym upstairs. Small but well-equipped, with large TV screens showing sport dotted around, it looks like a good place to work out. But it is not what I’m here for. Doing nothing is my mantra on this break.

The verdict

A peaceful, spacious and well-equipped staycation spot that delivers on summer relaxation, Al Habtoor Polo Resort also has plenty to do … when ready to emerge from the sun lounger.

The bottom line

A deluxe room generally starts at Dh630, or Dh740 with breakfast, excluding taxes. A junior suite starts at Dh954, or Dh1,090 with breakfast. An executive suite starts at Dh1,350, or Dh1,540 with breakfast. These rates are for UAE residents only. Royal suites, sleeping six, start at Dh4,500 and four-bedroom villas, sleeping up to 10, are also available.

Check-in is from 3pm and checkout is by noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time