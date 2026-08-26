Al Raha Beach Resort and Spa review: Time-tested quality favoured by UAE locals

Pulling up to Raha Beach Hotel on an otherwise quiet afternoon in August, I assume an event is happening. The smiling valets are corralling a queue of cars with well-practised ease. I ask the concierge what the occasion is. Grinning, he says: “Friday.”

Since its opening in 2005, the resort has been a firm family favourite. The low-rise complex, which includes mansion-like villas and a 900-metre private beach, stretches along the coast of Al Raha Creek. It is a 15-minute drive from theme-park-packed Yas Island and the capital’s Zayed International Airport. The city centre of the emirate is approximately a 25-minute drive.

The 21-year-old hotel boasts a 900-metre private beach. Photo: Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa Show caption: The 21-year-old hotel boasts a 900-metre private beach. Phot…

My husband, our two young sons and I have no plans for adventuring near or far, however. We're here for full-on family time and, if possible, some relaxation.

The welcome

When I enter the hotel lobby from the bright blue skies outside, my eyes need a moment to adjust. The deep mahogany and orange tones in the vast but softly lit space create a feeling of warmth, while the distinctive blend of Art Deco and Arabian style evokes a history far older than the hotel’s 21 years.

As we check in, my two boys, aged six and one, make friends with other children whose families are coming, going, or simply enjoying a drink on the plush chairs and sofas that encircle the entrance.

The foyer to the main hotel which has more than 250 rooms. The resort also has 24 private villas. Photo: Al Raha Beach Hotel and Spa Show caption: The foyer to the main hotel which has more than 250 rooms. T…

Throughout the weekend, I notice something new each time we pass through this space, from brightly coloured carpets that feel so uniquely Raha Beach to ornate designs on giant twin mirrors. This mixture of detail, scale and cosy corners is a theme that carries throughout the venue.

The room

Thanks to concierge Abdelilah’s sheer delight when describing the room and its views upon check-in, our expectations are high as we make our way to the Al Raha Suite. We are still taken aback by its scale, from the solid-wood furniture to the enormous Jacuzzi.

Among the Al Raha Suite's features are a walk-in closet, a large Jacuzzi, and a dining table that seats eight. Photo: Al Raha Beach Hotel and Spa Show caption: Among the Al Raha Suite's features are a walk-in closet, a l…

While not a family room per se, staff wheel in a cot and single bed for the boys and there is still plenty of room for them to chase each other around.

The food

We are not the easiest family to cater for. We have a vegetarian, a pescatarian, an egg allergy, gluten intolerance and an occasionally fussy pasta fiend.

However, the huge array of options at the Sevilla family restaurant, which sits at the back of the foyer and overlooks the pool, gardens and beach, caters for almost every requirement.

Sevilla restaurant hosts buffet breakfasts, lunch and dinner, and offers a family brunch event on Saturdays. Photo: Geraint Hacking for The National Show caption: Sevilla restaurant hosts buffet breakfasts, lunch and dinner…

Options range from gluten-free bread and scrambled tofu to dairy-free breakfast pots and clearly labelled healthy dishes. We appreciated the care taken with labelling allergens and that several chefs are on hand to answer questions or make custom meals.

The restaurant also has unbreakable children’s plates – an often-forgotten necessity for little ones.

Sevilla dishes are clearly labelled with allergens and ingredients. Photo: Geraint Hacking for The National Show caption: Sevilla dishes are clearly labelled with allergens and ingre…

My meat-loving husband rates the herb-crusted lamb chops (Dh130) in Mediterranean restaurant Azur. A quietly decadent cafe in the corner of the foyer, Cafe Mozart, offers creative sandwiches, colourful cakes and Avantcha teas.

Unexpected favourites are the soups and the milk-based porridge, both enthusiastically approved by my little critics.

The youngest of our party chooses his cake at Cafe Mozart. Photo: Geraint Hacking for The National Show caption: The youngest of our party chooses his cake at Cafe Mozart. P…

Hotel facilities and the family-friendly factor

A kids' club where children can play without parental supervision is deeply appreciated, even on a family weekend. Gazelle Kids Club keeps them occupied with a rota of activities between 10am and 7pm.

Children can still use the space with their parents or guardians. It consists of multiple rooms for play, video games and table sports, plus a cinema room with mini-armchairs and bean bags.

Gazelle Kids Club features a movie room with multiple showings each day. Photo: Geraint Hacking for The National Show caption: Gazelle Kids Club features a movie room with multiple showin…

While the August weather is a little too hot for the outdoor playground, volleyball or football courts, the chilled pools and splash park mean we can spend hours outside in the fresh air. The one-year-old loved the early-morning walk along the expansive beach and the wooden swings overlooking the shore.

I make the most of the large gym and studio with a workout, and note the indoor squash courts.

Our little reviewers offer their verdicts for every step of the stay. The eldest gave a thumbs-up for the breakfast buffet (his favourite meal of the day), the movie room and the huge rainfall shower in our suite.

Our youngest was a fan of the splash pool slides and relished the attention from friendly staff who indulged his love for blowing kisses and waving “buh-bye”.

Gazelle Kids Club is open between 10am and 7pm. Children aged four 4 and above can attend without supervision. Photo: Al Raha Beach and Spa Show caption: Gazelle Kids Club is open between 10am and 7pm. Children age…

Spa and wellness

The hotel, which is something of an institution among locals and residents of the UAE, was rebranded in 2025. Formerly Al Raha Beach Hotel, it became Al Raha Beach Resort and Spa, emphasising its focus on health and putting its Wellbeings Holistic Healing spa front and centre.

So it is only right that my husband and I put the treatments to the test.

The spa is huge, split over several floors, and features a hydromassage pool, multiple saunas, steam rooms and treatment rooms, an indoor pool, loungers and a serene post-treatment cup of tea.

I try the Signature Moroccan Hammam treatment (Dh510 for 60 mins, Dh870 for 90 mins) and my husband goes for a Gentleman’s Facial (Dh570 for 60 mins). Both offer the much-needed relaxation we're craving.

Wellbeings Holistic Healing spa offers multiple pools, a traditional hammam, saunas and steam rooms. Photo: Al Raha Beach Hotel and Spa Show caption: Wellbeings Holistic Healing spa offers multiple pools, a tra…

Accessibility and sustainability

As a hearing‑impaired person who grew up with a disabled family member, I need and always notice accessibility.

My kind and conscientious spa therapist, Fawza, is extremely mindful of my hearing impairment during the treatment. I also spot several access ramps throughout my stay and note that accessible rooms are advertised.

Al Raha Suite amenities also included shaving and vanity kits. Nicola Leech / The National Show caption: Al Raha Suite amenities also included shaving and vanity kit…

For the eco-conscious, the biodegradable amenities and vegan bath and shower products are a nice touch. For the forgetful, having complimentary extras of everything from combs and shaving kits to beach flip-flops is a bonus. The attached Al Raha Mall, accessed via an internal walkway, is very convenient for busy families too, with a supermarket, stores, cafes and even a skin clinic and a cinema.

Bottom line

Rooms suitable for a family of four start from around Dh653 per night, excluding taxes and fees. For stays of three nights or more, consider the package that includes Yas Island theme park access and buffet breakfast for all guests.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects the hotel's standards at the time. Services may change in the future.