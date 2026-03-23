Adverse weather could affect flights, say Emirates airline and Dubai Airports

The UAE is experiencing a period of rainy weather, with the forecast predicting showers as well as thunder and lightening could last throughout the week.

In response Emirates airline asks passengers to be mindful of schedule changes, advising they check the status of upcoming flights before travelling to the airport.

Dubai's home carrier posted on X: “Dubai is expecting adverse weather between March 23 and 27, 2026.” The post also recommends passengers ensure their contact details are up to date with Emirates so they can receive all relevant updates regarding their journeys.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) posted similar messaging, asking passengers on all airlines to be aware of potential disruption.

An X post reads: “Adverse weather is expected between March 23 and 27. Please allow additional time when travelling to DXB or DWC. Check your flight status directly with your airline before heading to the airport.”

Sharjah's home carrier, Air Arabia, shared similar messaging on its social platforms.

The National Centre of Meteorology said on Sunday that unstable conditions are expected to persist until at least Thursday.

Heavy rain is predicted in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates, with winds expected to reach speeds of up to 45kph.

Authorities issued a series of safety alerts in response to potentially hazardous conditions, which have already caused some flooding on roads and in communities.

Possible flight delays and cancellations come alongside travel disruption across the region due to the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.

During this time, many international carriers have reduced or postponed flights to the Middle East.

Regional flights have been running at a reduced schedule. Despite disruptions, Emirates has continued to operate a steady schedule of flights to key destinations, hitting as much as 50 per cent capacity.