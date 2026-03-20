Wasserturm Hotel Cologne review: What it's like to stay in an old water tower

When your childhood obsession with water towers never really fades, an invitation to stay in one repurposed as a hotel is hard to resist. Designed by a British engineer in 1864 to supply 170,000 residents with water, the water tower is now Wasserturm Hotel Cologne, and entered the Curio Collection by Hilton in 2022.

With the round building imagined for a very different purpose, the layout, lounges, leisure facilities and 88 rooms and suites are not your standard hotel offering.

The welcome

It is early evening when my wife and I arrive via a short cab ride from Cologne’s Central Station to a cobbled street leading to the hotel’s modern glass canopy and entrance. The wow factor of illuminated brickwork and a warren of internal walkways in an 11-metre high lobby area is immediate on approaching the reception desk.

Check-in is efficient and staff members helpful with a description of the hotel facilities and their map-led explanation of our location in relation to Cologne’s attractions. We wheel our bags to the lifts and up to our spacious fourth-floor accommodation.

The room

Dining room in the King John Moore duplex suite. Photo: Hilton Info

The King John Moore duplex suite, named after the tower’s designer, features a novel layout befitting the circular structure around us. We enter from a round landing into a small corridor that includes a washroom with a heated floor ahead of an open kitchen area with a stocked fridge (minibar drinks are included here) and a coffee machine.

An open dining area with a circular dining table and chairs is flanked by a tall, arched window, throwing plenty of natural light on to the muted carpet and beige walls that run throughout. Another large window brightens an enjoining lounge with a sofa and modern furniture, including shelving containing quirky ornaments and plush photobooks detailing Cologne and Germany’s many old water towers.

A large TV, circular coffee table, an armchair, plus a unit containing a safe complete the decor. One wall is decorated with an architectural drawing of the tower. Another has a timeline of the building from its original development through to its current iteration.

Bedroom in the King Art duplex suite. Photo: Hilton Info

A steel spiral staircase winds up to a bedroom level with clothes hanging units and shelves, semicircular bedside cabinets, and a long upholstered bench, handy for dressing. The headboard is cleverly lit to reveal an old Cologne scene, across from another widescreen TV.

The bedroom adjoins a generous art deco bathroom of black and white marble with separate shower cubicle and toilet, twin sinks and a good-sized bath tub. More black metal ornaments include a rhino, tortoise shell and octopus. While aesthetically pleasing, the staircase proves challenging with cases, so we stow our clothes in the lounge. Another tip is to operate the curtains before you head up.

The food

Bar Botanik serves beverages inspired by flavoured botanicals. Photo: Hilton Info

The hotel has three dining venues: The Wintergarten, which serves breakfast; The Lounge; and Bar Botanik on the 11th floor. Botanik stands out with its stylish, contemporary indoor seating, an eye-catching bar and a rooftop terrace with 360-degree views across the city. The venue serves innovative cocktails inspired by flavour-infused botanicals – such as the exotic Monkey See, Monkey Do ($25) – and mocktails including White Angel ($14), alongside a Bites and Nibbles food menu.

The popcorn chicken ($21) delivers a delicious South-east Asian spin while decadent coffee-braised oxcheeks praline ($26) and beef and guanciale skewers ($28) represented more substantial fare. A Philly steak and cheese brioche at $41 also proves a popular option. Private dining is available for those seeking a more intimate experience.

On the ground floor, The Lounge serves a limited range of snacks, including currywurst ($21) and croque-monsieur ($20), and mains such as grilled king prawn and herb risotto ($41).

The hotel also offers a varied room service menu.

Breakfast scene

The Wintergarten occupies part of the hotel added on to the original tower and looks over a patio and a lawned area suggested by the name. Highlights include fresh juices with cool names such as Power Start and Rabbit Speed, which proved to be delicious concoctions.

Cereals, baked goodies, fruit, salad and other cold items are part of the self-service buffet and guests are also encouraged to order from an a la carte menu that includes a decadent huevos rancheros Benedict and smashed croissant at no extra cost.

Hotel facilities

The ground floor is an aesthetic maze of redbrick passages and pillars. Photo: Hilton Info

The star of the hotel is the building itself with its ground level mini-maze of redbrick passages and tall brick pillars, strategically lit for a sense of scale. Doorways lead to The Lounge, actually comprising several smaller lounges with different personalities that run along one side of the tower. Newer additions include The Wintergarten, flanked by a small art display area and a modern meeting room that can host private parties.

Steel and glass walkways blend brilliantly with exposed brickwork on several levels, including a mezzanine floor, enabling your Instagram pics. Another level incorporates a deceptively generous gym, Tapps, that follows the curve of the tower. A massage room and spa with a free-for-guests sauna occupy the other side.

The building has had a long life, including an earlier round as a hospitality venue when guests included members of The Rolling Stones.

The neighbourhood

The Wasserturm is tucked away in a quiet suburban area beside a public swimming bath with heated outdoor pools. Cologne is a very walkable city and the hotel is within easy distance of the breathtaking cathedral, a metro station linking the underground and tram network, and attractions such as Cologne Chocolate Museum, the River Rhine, Koelnmesse exhibition and conference centre, and the city’s famous Christmas markets, which begin in November and are a major tourists draw.

Value for money

Where some hotels wow by their opulence, this property beguiles with its curiosity the moment you walk through the doors, while also presenting a great location. It offers 88 rooms and suites ranging between 19 and 85 square metres in size to suit various budgets. Prices start at $153 (Dh560) for one night without breakfast, based on a March rates. Check-in is from 3pm; checkout is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in future