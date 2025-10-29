Saudi Arabia's luxury train Dream of the Desert will be 'moving masterpiece' with 33 private suites

The Italian company behind the design of Dream of the Desert unveiled details of Saudi Arabia's ultra-luxury train at Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Billed as the first five-star train in the Middle East, Dream of the Desert launches next year. It features 31 private suites and two presidential suites, and can accommodate up to 66 guests, Arsenale Group said.

There will also be two restaurant cars and a majlis lounge “adorned with finely carved wood finishes, desert-inspired hues and golden accents that reflect the warmth and richness of Saudi heritage”. The two restaurant cars will offer local cuisine as well as an international menu with fusion Italian influences, both put together by world-renowned chefs, the company said.

A private suite in Dream of the Desert. AFP

“Dream of the Desert is a moving masterpiece born from the dialogue between Italian craftsmanship and Saudi vision,” said Paolo Barletta, chief executive of Arsenale Group. The train will redefine ultra-luxury travel, he added, “while carrying the world’s most discerning travellers through the heart of Saudi Arabia’s landscapes and traditions”.

Dream of the Desert was developed in collaboration with Saudi Arabia Railways, Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, the Transport General Authority, Ministry of Culture and Saudi Tourism Authority.

Set to make its inaugural journey at the end of 2026, the train will travel from Riyadh along 1,300km of existing railway lines and make stops at locations “that showcase Saudi Arabia’s most captivating landscapes and destinations”. These include Unesco World Heritage sites as well as “another extraordinary hidden destination” to be revealed soon.

Dream of the Desert will feature two restaurant cars serving local and international dishes. AFP

Guests can choose from one or two-night itineraries with on-board and off-board experiences including excursions, private performances and personalised services.

The train's interior has been realised by Lebanon-born architect and designer Aline Asmar d'Amman, founder of Culture in Architecture studio. The decor will honour Saudi and Italian design heritage, Arsenale Group said, featuring “crafted textures, reinterpreted textile weavings and rich wood carvings”.

“The atmospheric interior celebrates the majesty of the kingdom’s landscapes steeped with stories of architectural legacy and the vast, poetic desert scenery,” the company said.

