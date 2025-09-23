Abu Dhabi's first floating hotel opens at Yas Marina

Yas Marina has unveiled what it describes as Abu Dhabi’s first floating hotel with the arrival of the Orchid Overnight Superyacht.

Docked at the marina and operated by Dutch Oriental, the vessel offers guests a luxury stay on the water and bookings are now being taken.

The five-star superyacht has 31 rooms available, including 24 superior rooms measuring 25 square metres with king or twin beds and private bathrooms; four 30 sqm VIP Rooms with en suite bathrooms; and three 60 sqm royal suites complete with a living area, sofa bed, hot tub and shower.

Prices start at Dh990 per night. Guests will also have access to 24-hour concierge and housekeeping, smart room automation and a 360-degree sun deck.

Guests get 24-hour concierge and housekeeping, smart room automation and a 360-degree sun deck. Photo: Orchid Overnight Superyacht

Jassim Albastaki, general manager at Yas Asset Management, said: “The launch of Orchid Overnight marks a bold new chapter in Abu Dhabi’s hospitality scene, and we’re proud to host it at Yas Marina. Combining the elegance and exclusivity of a superyacht with the comfort of a luxury hotel, it offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience.”

Swapnil Patrikar, general manager for hospitality and business development at Dutch Oriental Megayachts, added: “Choosing Yas Marina as the home of The Orchid Overnight was a natural decision. It offers facilities that cater seamlessly to the needs of our guests, while its prime location makes it easily accessible for visitors from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.”

Dining options on board include full board packages, 24-hour in-room service and curated menus by on-board chefs. Sundowner and dinner cruises are scheduled to begin in October. The yacht is also available for private hire, from weddings and corporate events to full buyouts of all 31 rooms and suites.

The Orchid Overnight joins other floating hospitality projects in the UAE, such as Dubai’s Queen Elizabeth 2 hotel, with further concepts including the Kempinski Floating Palace currently under development.

