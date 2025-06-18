Skytrax World's Best Airlines 2025: Which Middle Eastern airline topped the list?

Qatar Airways has been named Skytrax’s Best Airline of 2025. This marks the ninth time the carrier has won the title in the 26-year history of the awards.

It was also named Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class and Best Business Class Airline Lounge, as announced at the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget.

Singapore Airlines, a five-time winner of World’s Best Airline award, took second place this year, also receiving the award for World’s Best Cabin Crew, along with World’s Best First Class and Best Airline in Asia.

Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific was third, followed by Dubai’s Emirates Airline in fourth place and Japan’s ANA (All Nippon Airways) in fifth place.

Emirates, which flies to 140 destinations worldwide, ranks as the fourth best airline for 2025. Photographer: Nathan Laine / Bloomberg

Turkish Airlines, South Korea’s flag carrier Korean Air, France’s flag carrier Air France, Japan Airlines and China’s Hainan Airlines rounded out the top 10.

“We welcomed back a large number of previous winners and were also delighted to see new faces and airlines represented here today,” said Edward Plaisted, chief executive of Skytrax.

“As is indicated by so many former winning airlines being awarded again, quality consistency is clearly well recognised by customers when they vote for these airlines.”

The “wholly independent and impartial” awards, which began in 1999, gathered votes and data from surveys of more than 22 million customers, with more than 325 airlines featured this year.

The world's top 20 airlines in 2025

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Cathay Pacific

4. Emirates

5. ANA

6. Turkish Airlines

7. Korean Air

8. Air France

9. Japan Airlines

10. Hainan Airlines

11. Swiss International Air Lines

12. Eva Air

13. British Airways

14. Qantas Airways

15. Lufthansa

16. Virgin Atlantic

17. Saudia (formerly Saudi Arabian Airlines)

18. Starlux Airlines

19. Air Canada

20. Iberia

