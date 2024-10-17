Off season highlights and hidden gems of Slovenia, from Lake Bled to Mount Stol

Nestled within the cradle of central Europe, the picturesque lakes, quaint villages and alpine peaks of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/slovenly-in-slovenia-and-loving-it-1.525460" target="_blank">Slovenia </a>have earned it the nickname "Little Europe". Bordered by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/31/italy-milan-gulf-tourism/" target="_blank">Italy</a>, Hungary, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/the-viennese-cultural-expertise-of-austria-s-capital-1.463238" target="_blank">Austria </a>and Croatia, influences of each destination are evident throughout the country. While the destination has plenty to offer travellers year-round, it's a particularly beautiful choice for an autumn or winter escape, when the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/05/01/tourism-gulf-europe-venice-fee-visa/" target="_blank">crowds of summer</a> have dispersed and there's plenty to see and do, both for sight-seeking tourists and travellers hoping to go a little more off the beaten path. Undoubtedly one of the most majestic lakes in Europe, and perhaps the most Instagrammed place in all of Slovenia, Lake Bled’s sparkling waters and clear shores are surrounded by historic churches and castles floating on the water or perched on cliff edges. One of the highlights is Bled Island, reachable via canoe or rowboat. This tear-shaped islet in the middle of the lake is accessible year-round, but is never busy during winter time. Climb the island's 99 steps to visit the Church of Mary the Queen – also known as Our Lady of the Lake – where you can ring the ancient bell of well-wishes three times. As per the custom, you can only make one wish to ensure that it will come true – so think carefully before you commit. Ascend the baroque steps to the clock tower to enjoy epic views of the lake, accompanied by a hot drink at one of the nearby cafes. Next, make your way up to Bled Castle, perched on a cliff overlooking the lake and the place to explore a few exhibits about the history of Slovenia and its surrounding cities. History lesson complete, settle in to one of the nearby cafes to enjoy a slice of BlejskaKremsnita, the region's famous cream cake accompanied by picturesque views of the town. It's easy to spend a day or more at Lake Bled and there's plenty of activities to keep you busy including hiking, cycling, and archery. In the cooler months, you can enjoy postcard-perfect views of snow-capped mountains or head into the peaks for a spot of skiing, as some of the country's top ski resorts, including Vogel and Kranjska Gora, are nearby. Only a 10-minute car ride from Lake Bled is the old town of Radovljica, a charming village that will be a favourite with art and culture fans. Stroll among preserved houses dating from the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries and enjoy views of the Julian Alps. In the heart of the town is Linhart Square, where you can find vendors selling handmade jewellery and ceramics, plus cobbled streets lined with boutique shops and art galleries. From December, winter markets pop-up in town, making it a good place to pick up unique gifts and enjoy seasonal fare. The old town centre is situated on a promontory above the Sava River and has plenty of choice for those looking to eat out. Be sure to try Prekmurskagibanica, a layered cake with cottage cheese, walnut and apple fillings, and one of Slovenia’s most delicious desserts. The Church of St Peter in the heart of the town is also worth a visit, with its beautifully decorated interiors and gothic architecture, which you can explore alongside its historic rectory building and defence walls. And the recently opened Pharmacy and Alchemy Museum is a fascinating stop that depicts a tale of alchemy via objects gathered from all over the world. Perhaps the most beautiful town in Slovenia's Mediterranean region, Piran is a resort city right on the Adriatic Sea and is known for its Venetian architecture and salt pans. Begin by exploring Tartini Square, the central point of Piran, named after Giuseppe Tartini, an Italian composer and violinist, who was born and raised in the town. Though small, visitors to Piran will find plenty to do in the town's winding, medieval streets dotted with colourful buildings. The beautiful coastline is a must-walk, and for the brave, a dip in the sea will wash away any winter blues. Famed for its salt, Piran's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2021/11/27/the-anatomy-of-sabkhas-shows-the-uaes-salt-flats-are-a-cause-worth-fighting-for/" target="_blank">salt pans</a> have all been transformed into landscape parks. Visit Strunjan Landscape Park for incredible sea views or head to the Secovlje Salt Pans to learn about traditional salt production methods followed by a visit to the Museum of Salt-Making. Piran is also known for its excellent seafood – try Brodetto, a hearty fish stew made with a variety of seasonal fish, vegetables, and herbs. For many Slovenes, hiking is a popular activity, and visitors keen to get in on the action have plenty of choice. The beautiful mountain ranges set across the country’s skyline are likely to tempt even the mildest adventure seeker. The snow often falls as early as October and persists until late spring. Mount Stol is one of the most popular hikes in Slovenia, and attracts all types of visitors in summertime. In winter, it's a different story, and should only be tackled by those with solid mountain hiking experience. As the highest peak of the Karawanks, this double-headed mountain straddles the border between Slovenia and Austria and offers snow-capped winter wonderland views to everyone who can reach its summit. The largest permanent lake in Slovenia, Lake Bohinj is marked by spectacular views of the nearby Julian Alps and is anchored by the renowned medieval Church of St John the Baptist. It's an ideal place for those seeking outdoor activities, whether a brisk walk with picturesque views, snowshoeing, zip-lining, or even taking a cold plunge in the lake itself. When the weather doesn't co-operate, families can head to Bohinj Eco hotel with its indoor bowling lanes or splash around at Aquapark Bohinj. And while the lake no longer freezes over in wintertime, there are three ice-skating rinks in town for those looking to glide. Located within the Bohinj Valley, the lake is part of Triglav National Park, the only national park in Slovenia. That means there's plenty of hiking and trekking around. Autumn visitors can explore Vintgar Gorge along the Radovna River for stunning waterfall views and striking red and gold foliage. Post outdoor fun, settle into one of the restaurants or cafes surrounding the lake, and be sure to try the locally caught brown tout or Ricet, a traditional winter stew.