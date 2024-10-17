Slovenia offers mountain views and Instagrammable lakes. Photo: Slovenia.info / Franci Ferjan
Slovenia offers mountain views and Instagrammable lakes. Photo: Slovenia.info / Franci Ferjan

Off season highlights and hidden gems of Slovenia, from Lake Bled to Mount Stol

A guide to what to do and where to go in one of Europe's most breathtaking countries

Jumana Abdel-Razzaq

October 17, 2024

