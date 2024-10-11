The EU has delayed the introduction of facial recognition systems for airport passengers over IT fears. AFP
The EU has delayed the introduction of facial recognition systems for airport passengers over IT fears. AFP

Lifestyle

Travel

EU roll-out of biometric travel checks for international passengers postponed indefinitely

UAE introduced the fast-track system almost a year ago but Germany, France and the Netherlands fear passenger delays and say computers are not ready

Nicky Harley
Nicky Harley

October 11, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In