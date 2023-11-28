Biometrics technology makes flying a breeze at Abu Dhabi's new airport terminal

Abu Dhabi International Airport has rolled out the latest biometric systems at its new Terminal A that aim to offer passengers a faster and smoother journey to their gate.

Passengers can now get from the kerb outside the terminal to their gate in 12 minutes, thanks to advanced airport technologies and streamlined processes, said airport officials.

The self-service baggage drop-off kiosks take 30 seconds, clearing immigration procedures takes 10 seconds and flight boarding at the gate requires three seconds, Andrew Murphy, chief information officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said during a media tour of the 742,000 square-metre terminal.

That compares with three immigration procedures that would take about a minute at the old terminal, he said.

“From a passenger experience perspective, passengers really enjoy the seamless nature of it. It allows you to get through the airport faster and then enjoy more time in retail or at the lounge and enjoy the whole experience,” Mr Murphy said.

Passengers worldwide are increasingly adopting the use of smart technologies to smooth choke-points along the airport journey, according to a September report by SITA, an IT provider for the air transport industry.

When asked about comfort levels with biometric identification throughout the airport journey, passengers scored an average of 7.36 out of 10 this year, up from 7.26 las year, reflecting rising demand for a smoother airport experience using technology, SITA said in its Passenger IT Insights report.

“When planning travel, cost is just one of the factors affecting travellers' willingness to book flights. Experience at the airport has become fundamental to passengers’ decision-making, and travellers are telling the industry loud and clear: the more they are subjected to clunky and inefficient processes, the more likely they are to consider other options,” David Lavorel, chief executive of SITA, said.

“Passengers are pointing to a clear way forward for the industry: now more than ever they recognise smart technologies as key to streamlining travel.”

Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Passengers can navigate through immigration and boarding processes without the need for documents. Photo: Abu Dhabi Airports

Terminal A currently has five main biometric touchpoints. These include auto-enrolment, self-service check-in and bag drop, e-gates, immigration counters and aircraft boarding gates.

These will expand to nine touchpoints next year, extending to retail areas and lounge access that passengers can opt into through a loyalty scheme, according to Mr Murphy.

There are currently 14 self-service bag-drop units that are mainly used by home carrier Etihad Airways, with more to be available for other airlines using the terminal, he said.

There are also 17 biometric boarding gates at the terminal.

The newly-opened Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Photo: Abu Dhabi Airports

The new terminal has a capacity to serve up to 45 million passengers a year and handle 11,000 passengers per hour.

The 28 airlines operating at the terminal together serve 117 destinations. The terminal can receive 79 aircraft at any one time.