Travel Unpacked: Etihad Airways adds A380 flights to Paris and Bali battles overtourism

One of the world's most popular island holiday spots could be forced to slow things down as Indonesian authorities consider banning hotels in Bali. Meanwhile, Air Astana is ramping up operations to the UAE with new flights connecting Kazakhstan with Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Ajman is also carving a big name for itself on the tourism front. And Etihad Airways is falling deeper for the City of Love, introducing more flights to Paris next year. Here's a round-up of recent<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/" target="_blank"> travel and tourism news</a> – in case you missed it. Holiday hotspot <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/30/bali-alternatives-indonesia-travel/" target="_blank">Bali</a> is considering banning the construction of new hotels, villas and nightclubs. Four areas on the tropical island, which welcomes millions of foreigners every year, are included in the proposed temporary rule, which would halt development for a defined period. No date for the rule has been announced yet by the government, but Bali's interim governor, Sang Made Mahendra Jaya, recently told reporters the proposal is designed to battle <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/22/adventure-travel-atta-europe/" target="_blank">overtourism</a> and overdevelopment. Bali reopened for tourism in 2022 after being closed to holidaymakers for two years during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/news/2021/10/14/is-bali-really-open-to-international-and-uae-travellers-from-today/" target="_blank">Covid-19 pandemic</a>. Since then, it has surged in popularity with millions of holidaymakers arriving on the island in search beaches, terraced rice fields and striking temples. It is also an increasingly popular destination for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/08/24/best-digital-nomad-cities-remote/" target="_blank">digital nomads</a> thanks to relatively low living costs and easy<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/08/23/what-to-know-about-balis-new-golden-visa-programme/" target="_blank"> visa </a>processes. The destination now has more than 541 hotels, up from 507 in 2019 with more new openings on the horizon including the soon-to-launch Anantara Ubud Bali Resort and luxury river resort Sudamala Ubud. The westernmost of the Lesser Sunda Islands, Bali accounts for a large share of Indonesia’s foreign visitors – with some 2.9 million arriving in the first half of this year according to the country's statistics bureau. While these tourists bring revenue, the island is in danger of becoming overpopulated, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said last month. Earlier this year, a tourism levy was introduced to help fund the protection of future natural landscapes. Rolled out in February, it consists of a mandatory 150,000 Indonesian rupiahs ($9.56) and applies to all foreign visitors heading to the island. The national airline of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kazakhstan/" target="_blank">Kazakhstan </a>is boosting flights to the UAE with new routes launching to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Air Astana will fly twice weekly from Atryau in the west of the country to Dubai from October 26. From October 30, the airline will begin twice-weekly services from Astana, Kazakhstan's capital, to Abu Dhabi and from December 12, it will add another route connecting Almaty with the capital of the UAE. The Atyrau to Dubai service will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Saturdays, with a flight duration of four hours and economy fares starting from US$396. From Astana to Abu Dhabi, flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays and from Almaty to the UAE capital, flights are set to operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Both routes have a flying time of around five hours, and economy fares start from $375. The new routes strengthen the airline's existing connections to the Middle East, which include 20 weekly flights between Almaty and Astana to Dubai, plus six services from Almaty and Shymkent to destinations in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/11/saudi-arabia-travel-airlines-flights-wizz-air/" target="_blank"> Saudi Arabia.</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ajman/" target="_blank">Ajman</a> may no longer be the UAE’s best-kept secret, having recorded an increase of 3 per cent in hotel occupancy rates compared to last year. Famed for its rich heritage, beaches and rugged Hajar Mountain backdrop, the emirate is drawing travellers from the likes of Armenia, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/georgia/" target="_blank">Georgia</a> and Russia. There has been a 12 per cent increase in visitor numbers from the Commonwealth of Independent States region, which includes the likes of Russia, Khazakstan and Azerbaijan. There has also been a 12 per cent increase in nightly accommodation bookings from travellers from CIS nations. Earlier this year, the emirate announced that international tourism numbers to Ajman were up 20 per cent in 2023, compared to the year before. In an effort to boost this further, tourism authorities are running a promotional tour in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan until September 21. The roadshow aims to highlight emirate’s attractions to entice more visitors from the CIS region. In May this year, Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, director general of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, told <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/09/ajman-tourism-arabian-travel-market/" target="_blank"><i>The National </i></a>that the emirate offers something unique for travellers. “The history and the culture in Ajman are different than in the other emirates. It’s something you can only find here,” Alhashmi said at the Arabian Travel Market. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/etihad-airways/" target="_blank">Etihad Airways</a> is boosting its connection with Paris by adding double daily flights from January. The national airline of the UAE will begin flying its superjumbo Airbus A380 to the French capital on November 1. In January, a second service will be operated via the airline's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to accommodate the “strong demand for travel between Abu Dhabi and Paris”, said Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer of Etihad Airways. Services are timed for morning and evening departures and arrivals to give travellers the flexibility to choose the flight schedule that best suits them. All flights will feature Etihad’s three-class service, including first, business, and economy cabins. Travellers flying on the A380, the world's largest passenger jet, will have the option to travel in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/want-to-fly-in-etihads-lap-of-ultra-luxury-heres-how-1.192161" target="_blank">the Residence</a>, the world's only three-room suite in the sky. The double-decker aircraft also offers first-class apartments and business studios.