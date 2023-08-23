What to know about Bali's new golden visa programme

Sun, sea, surf and serenity are only a few of the things associated with Bali, Indonesia's touristic haven and coveted second-home destination.

While hordes of expatriates and digital nomads have relocated to the province, long-term visa processes can often be convoluted and difficult to navigate.

Now, Indonesia is aiming to simplify its immigration policies in a bid to promote foreign investment and attract more entrepreneurial and business-minded people to the country.

This includes a golden visa initiative, which was announced during the G20 Bali summit last year and is due to launch before the end of the year.

What is the new programme?

The new residency-by-investment visa has been created to attract international talent in sectors including health, research and technology. It is part of a goal to generate 4.4 million new jobs in the country's creative industries by next year, and was created with Bali in mind.

The programme will be available to applicants with a five or 10-year validity and offer a range of benefits, including the right to own property in Bali.

Other benefits reportedly include multiple entries into Indonesia, faster and easier processes for visas, plus a fast track for citizenship applications, if that is also of interest in future.

The full terms of the programme are still being finalised.

When will it be available?

Bali attracts millions of holidaymakers every year and is a popular destination for remote workers. Photo: Alfiano Sutianto / Unsplash

When it was first announced last year, the visa was set to launch by June, but it was delayed due to administrative issues.

Last week, however, Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia's Minister for Tourism and Creative Economies, confirmed it will be rolled out to select individuals by the end of the third quarter.

How much will it cost?

The final price and application timeframe for the visa have not yet been announced, but it is expected to come with high financial commitments, similar to Indonesia's second-home visa, which was launched in December.

This permit, which also has a validity of five to 10 years, requires applicants to have proof of income and a bank statement with at least two billion Indonesian rupiah (approximately $130,537) in savings. It is aimed at retirees and investors looking to buy property in the country "who plan to stay and make a positive contribution to the Indonesian economy", according to the immigration ministry.

More affordable long-stay options

The best visa for digital nomads living in Bali, who are making their income from outside the country, is still the B211a socio-cultural visa, which allows people who conduct remote work to stay for six months, according to Uno. Although, Indonesia is also working on a five-year "digital nomad" visa targeted at those working remotely for offshore companies.

A visa on arrival for travellers is also available, costing 500,000 Indonesian rupiah ($32) and valid for 30 days. It can also be extended once for an extra 30 days.

Bali enforces stricter tourism rules

Since reopening to tourists last March, Bali has seen an influx of international tourists, particularly from Australia, India and Russia. By July, the province had already surpassed its targets for the year, according to tourism ministry statistics.

The target was set at 4.5 million international visitors, but between January and the end of May, a total of 4.25 million had set foot on the island.

They have been undeterred by the stricter tourism rules that have been introduced by governor Wayan Koster due to unruly behaviour from some visitors, which has included public nudity, and more than 100 people have reportedly been deported already this year.

The new policies include a requirement for travellers to hold official licenses in order to drive scooters; there will be penalties for anyone staying at unofficial or unregistered accommodation. Perhaps more significantly, there is a ban on mountain hiking and volcano visits.

The plan also includes giving travellers arriving in Bali a guidebook of dos and don'ts that advises them, among other things, to avoid swearing in public, touching holy trees, scaling religious buildings and interrupting traditional ceremonies, and ensuring they dress modestly in temples.