Etihad Airways' autumn sale includes return flights to the Maldives from Dh850. Photo: Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa
Etihad Airways' autumn sale includes return flights to the Maldives from Dh850. Photo: Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa

Lifestyle

Travel

Travel Unpacked: Etihad's flight sale, new cruises from Dubai and Pan Am's golden return

The National rounds up the most interesting tourism news you might have missed

author image
Hayley Skirka

15 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Travel Unpacked: Etihad's flight sale and new cruises from Dubai

Delta Air Lines apologises over response to 'anti-Palestine' tweet

Hotel of the weekThe small but perfectly formed Nova Maldives

How to spend 72 hours in Mexico City

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Maha Amer on historic success and overcoming toxic environments

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In