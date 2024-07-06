Seven luxury wellness retreats worth travelling to

In the UAE, summer is the time of year when we collectively slow down. School's out, the events calendar is quiet, and vacations and staycations are on the cards. This means it's the perfect time to concentrate on your personal well-being.

If you're serious about taking some well-needed time to improve your health and recharge, then a dedicated retreat is the way to go. With that in mind, we round up some of the luxury wellness retreats that are accessible within a seven-hour flight.

1. Zoya Health and Wellbeing Resort, UAE

Location: Al Zorah, a green district in the emirate of Ajman

Journey: About a two-hour drive from Abu Dhabi or a one-hour drive from Dubai

The purpose-built resort in Ajman has changed the well-being scene in the UAE. Photo: Zoya Health and Wellbeing Resort

Zoya Health and Wellbeing Resort made its way to the UAE in April 2022, shaking up the wellness scene. The purpose-built resort is the first of its kind in the country and offers modern luxury accommodation combined with traditional and contemporary treatments for both day visitors and overnight guests. Not only is it a great option for local residents to retreat from city life, but it is also on the radar of international travellers.

State-of-the-art facilities include fitness studios, yoga pavilions, a comprehensive spa while personalised wellness programmes focus on detoxification, weight management and stress relief. Each is supported with customised meal plans crafted by expert chefs and nutritionists. Guests can enjoy various fitness and outdoor activities, including cycling and yoga, while a dedicated team of wellness consultants, therapists and trainers provide personalised guidance and support, ensuring a tailored and effective wellness journey.

Treatments to try: The Wellness Getaway experience ranges between one and 14 nights and includes a doctor consultation, oxygen therapy, a water relaxation bed, full use of the resort’s facilities, a stay in a deluxe room, and all meals. Optional add-ons include a complete body check-up, a comprehensive health assessment, a full body scan, and optional genetic testing that will offer insights into nutrition, fitness, and general health.

www.zoyawellbeing.com

2. Kempinski Hotel Ishtar Dead Sea, Jordan

Location: Sweimeh village in southern Jordan Valley

Journey: A three-hour flight to Amman followed by approximated one-hour drive

The retreat features an outdoor spa area lined with lemon trees. Photo: Kempinski Hotel Ishtar Dead Sea

Kempinski Hotel Ishtar Dead Sea in Jordan is a luxurious wellness retreat that focuses on rejuvenation and relaxation. Located on the shores of the Dead Sea at 434 metres below sea level, the hotel offers direct access to the mineral-rich waters, renowned for their therapeutic properties – the stunning views are a bonus, too. The Ishtar Spa by Resense features a range of treatments designed to promote physical and mental well-being. Guests can indulge in Dead Sea mud wraps, salt scrubs and hydrotherapy sessions, all aimed at detoxification and skin revitalisation. The hotel's serene environment is enhanced by its infinity pools, lush gardens and exquisite architecture inspired by Babylonian design.

Upon checking in, guests are provided with personalised wellness programs to cater to their individual health goals. These can include physical and mental activities such as yoga and meditation, as well as spa treatments.

Treatments to try: The Dead Sea Escape features a 30-minute Dead Sea mud treatment followed by a luxurious 45-minute Arabian massage for an experience of total physical restoration and skin rejuvenation.

www.kempinski.com

3. Raffles Udaipur, India

Location: Udaipur is a city in the north-western state of Rajasthan

Journey: A three-hour, 30-minute flight to Delhi, followed by a one-hour, 15-minute domestic flight to Maharana Pratap Airport, and finally a 20-minute drive to the resort

An opulent relaxation area at Raffles Spa in Udaipur. Photo: Raffles Udaipur

Raffles Udaipur is a signature Raffles resort set against the backdrop of the Aravalli hills and overlooking the waters of Udai Sagar Lake. This opulent retreat combines the grandeur of Rajasthani architecture with contemporary wellness practices, with many guests travelling from far afield to experience the hotel's well-being offerings.

Guests can indulge in bespoke wellness experiences curated to rejuvenate mind, body and spirit. The retreat offers a comprehensive range of holistic treatments, including yoga, meditation, Ayurveda treatments and personalised wellness consultations. Each guest's journey is tailored to their needs, blending ancient healing traditions with modern techniques.

The wellness facilities at Raffles Udaipur include luxurious spa suites, hydrotherapy pools and serene outdoor spaces for yoga and meditation. Wellness cuisine crafted from locally sourced ingredients complements the holistic approach, promoting nourishment and vitality from within, too.

Treatments to try: Guests can consider The World of Wellness package, which includes a lifestyle consultation by Raffles Udaipur’s Wellbeing Head, suggested spa treatments, a sensorial menu based on your body type, sunset meditation and breath work, sound and carnelian crystal therapy, a trek to a 400-year-old temple and more.

www.raffles.com

4. Ananda In The Himalayas, India

Location: At the foothills of the Himalayas, the city of Rishikesh is in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand

Journey: A four-hour flight to New Delhi, followed by a one-hour domestic flight to Dehradun and a short drive

A blend of blend of traditional wellness practices and modern amenities can be found at this Indian retreat. Photo: Ananda In The Himalayas

Ananda In The Himalayas is a luxury spa resort set within the foothills of the famous mountain range, and is located on the estate of a former Indian prince. The destination is steeped in history and mythology, making it an ideal location for those wanting make time for some more traditional tourism exploration during their trip.

But as far as its retreat offering goes, this luxurious destination offers a unique blend of traditional Indian wellness practices and modern amenities. Guests can indulge in personalised Ayurvedic therapies and yoga and meditation sessions, all designed to complement one another for both physical and mental restoration. The retreat also features international spa treatments, including Tibetan Ku Nye massage and reflexology. The peaceful setting, overlooking the Ganges River and lush forests, provides the perfect backdrop for relaxation and self-discovery. Ananda's comprehensive wellness programs focus on detoxification, weight management and stress relief, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a transformative and restorative experience.

Treatments to try: Customised Ayurvedic therapy treatments such as Abhyanga (oil massage), Shirodhara (oil pouring on the forehead), and Panchakarma (detoxification) are a must-try. The daily sessions of Hatha yoga, meditation and pranayama (breathing exercises) standout here, too.

www.anandaspa.com

5. Amanzoe, Greece

Location: Kranidi is a small town in Argolis, part of the Peloponnese peninsula located at the southern tip of the mainland

Journey: About a five-hour flight to Athens and a 2.5-hour drive from the Greek capital

Former tennis champion Maria Sharapova is the global wellness ambassador of Aman, and is running a tailored retreat in Greece this September. Photo: Amanzoe Greece

Amanzoe, part of the Aman Resorts chain, is nestled on a hilltop overlooking the Aegean Sea. The resort blends ancient Greek architecture with modern minimalism, offering a serene sanctuary for rejuvenation. Emphasising holistic wellness through bespoke treatments, Amanzoe offers personalised fitness programmes and nutritious cuisine. Guests can indulge in yoga and meditation sessions amidst olive groves or unwind in the expansive spa featuring private pavilions, hydrotherapy pools and panoramic views.

Here, Aman's global wellness ambassador – the Russian former world No 1 tennis player, Maria Sharapova – has crafted an eponymous retreat package for guests to indulge in, with the next one taking place between September 23-26. The programme aims to tackle "all aspects of resilience" from mindfulness challenges to testing outdoor feats, wrapped up with group dining experiences, restorative therapies, and, naturally, a spot of tennis. Experiences will include a pranayama breathwork and sound bath session, candle-gazing meditation, yoga and more.

Treatments to try: If visiting Amanzoe's spa, be sure to try two of its exclusive treatments: Cellgym and MesoJet. The first aims to mimic the results of Intermittent Hypoxia/Hyperoxia Training, which usually results from exercising in high-altitude environments. This provides the lungs with oxygen-rich and oxygen-reduced air, which supposedly encourages energy production and encourages the body's cells to endure physical challenges better.

MesoJet, meanwhile, incorporates sub-dermal infusions of anti-ageing compounds with skin-tightening radio frequencies to enhance the skin texture and complexion with instant results.

www.aman.com

6. Kamalaya Koh Samui, Thailand

Location: Koh Samui is Thailand’s second-largest island, located in the east coast of the Kra Isthmus, the narrowest part of the Malay Peninsula

Journey: A six-hour, 30-minute flight to Bangkok, followed by a short domestic flight to Koh Samui

Wellness packages here include catering to spiritual and emotional healing. Photo: Kamalaya Koh Samui

Kamalaya Koh Samui integrates holistic medicine and ancient local healing traditions to provide a restorative experience. Nestled amidst lush greenery and cascading streams, Kamalaya offers a range of wellness programmes tailored to individual needs. These programmes fall under five pillars: healthy lifestyle, detox and reset, stress and burnout, cultivating heart, body and spirit, and finally, longevity and regeneration. These include packages that look at "sleep enhancement" or "embracing change."

Guests can participate in yoga, Pilates, personal training and aqua aerobics, enhancing physical fitness and mental clarity, while the retreat’s comprehensive spa menu features traditional Thai massage, Ayurvedic therapies and customised treatments using natural ingredients to rejuvenate the body and mind. Nutritional guidance and healthy, delicious cuisine further support guests on their wellness journey.

Treatments to try: For something more rooted in the spiritual, the Embracing Change & Emotional Harmony programme includes working with a wellness consultant, traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and a life-enhancing mentor to get practical guidance, as well as receive energy healing treatments.

www.kamalaya.com

7. RAKxa Integrative Wellness Retreat, Thailand

Location: Bang Krachao island, known locally as the green lungs of Bangkok

Journey: A six-hour, 30-minute flight to Bangkok plus a 40-minute drive from Bangkok Airport

Located in the so-called green lungs of Bangkok, this resort offers a beautiful setting to cut off from modern living. Photo: RAKxa

RAKxa Integrative Wellness Retreat brings together the latest in medical understanding and technology with traditional, time-tested health and healing treatments.

A personalised wellness package could include a range treatments such as chakra balancing energy healing, which is said to restore the flow of energy through to body, and 60 minutes within a hyperbaric chamber, which promotes lung health by feeding more oxygen to the lungs owing to a higher air pressure, which can stimulate stem cell growth which enables the body to heal.

The resort is nestled within lush greenery and overlooks a lake beside the Chao Phraya River, making it a beautiful spot in Bangkok to experience, too.

Treatments to try: RAKxa’s VitalLife Scientific Wellness Centre sets it apart from other wellness retreats in the region. VitaLife’s treatment packages offer unparalleled scientific insight into your health, helping to craft a deeply personalised approach to your stay.

www.rakxawellness.com