Eid Al Adha staycations across the UAE, from Fujairah to Ras Al Khaimah

Eid Al Adha is right around the corner meaning the UAE's next public holiday is predicted to fall on June 16. For many employees across the country, that will mean enjoying time off until June 19.

Staycation deals are available to coincide with the occasion, with prices starting from Dh375 per night.

Here are 14 of the best staycation options to check out.

A floating stay on Dubai's Queen Elizabeth 2

Travellers in Dubai can spend a night on the historic QE2, the city's only floating hotel. Photo: Accor / Firoze Edassery

Enjoy a night at sea in the city’s only floating hotel, where guests can walk through history. Take part in the complimentary heritage tour to find out about events that shaped the ship in its yesteryear. Complimentary breakfast for two at Lido Restaurant is also included, as well as 20 per cent discount on afternoon tea.

From Dh499, excluding taxes; www.qe2.com

Island vibes at Anantara Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

Anantara Mina Al Arab has a stunning natural shaped swimming pool. Photo: Anantara

For Maldivian vibes, head to Ras Al Khaimah. The Anantara Mina Al Arab offers overwater villas, pristine shorelines and a stunning natural shaped swimming pool. Travellers who want to keep fit can try Padel, CrossFit or HIT and watersports, beach games and yoga.

Read more Eid Al Adha holidays: 10 short breaks less than five hours from the UAE

Children have their own pool, plus a kids and teenagers club with supervised activities. The half board UAE resident's package is bookable over Eid and includes daily breakfast buffet, plus dinner as well as an extra 10 per cent off on dining and spa treatments when staying in a Premier Room. If you want to sleep in the overwater villas, rates are upwards of Dh9,000 per night.

From Dh2,340, excluding taxes; www.anantara.com

Pocket-friendly escape at Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf Dubai

There's a city skyline view to enjoy from Marriott Al Jaddaf. Photo: Marriott International

This is a staycation that won’t break the bank. One of the first hotels to open in Al Jaddaf neighbourhood promises a fusion of old and new with views over Dubai Creek and proximity to modern landmarks like the Burj Khalifa. This Eid, there's 20 per cent off room rates and food and beverages, including the hotel's Eid buffet. Breakfast is also included. Enjoy a dip in the pool with a view, or unwind at Lavana Spa. There's also a free shuttle service to Dubai Mall and Festival City for retail therapy.

From Dh392, including taxes, book before June 14; www.marriott.com

Family fun at Millennium Place Barsha Heights, Dubai

Eid offers are available at Millennium Place Barsha Heights in Dubai. Photo: Millennium Hotels & Resorts

Conveniently located, this four-star escape is well placed for trips to Palm Jumeirah or Mall of the Emirates. This Eid, families can book an extended stay with an offer that includes early check-in from 9am and late checkout until 5pm, depending on availability. Complimentary breakfast is included, as is an extra bed for children, and two tickets for Dubai Parks and Resorts where you can explore Legoland, Real Madrid World or Motiongate. Back at the hotel, there are four swimming pools, a rooftop terrace and five restaurants, including The M One and the Level Social Lobby Lounge, where guests will get 20 per cent off food.

From Dh375 per night, excluding taxes; www.millenniumhotels.com

Adults-only hideaway at voco Monaco Dubai

Voco Monaco Dubai on The World Islands is a party-centric adults-only escape. Photo: IHG

Stays at the adults-only resort on The World Islands start with a 35-minute boat ride across the Arabian Gulf. The hotel's buzzing social scene is centred around its mammoth swimming pool and Lagoon Pool Bar. The party venue hosts daily DJ sets and has its own 700 metre private beach, plus plenty of dining and nightlife spots. Rooms and suites come with private balconies and ocean views. Cool down with a visit to Raining Street, the world's only climate-controlled walkway, where the temperature is always a pleasant 27 degrees. If you're not a party animal, sunrise and sunset yoga sessions take place on the beach and there's retail therapy available at the hotel's boutique stores.

Minimum two-night stay over Eid, with rates from Dh1,512, including taxes; www.ihg.com

Short breaks at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai

Enjoy lounging by the pool at Jumeirah Emirates Towers this Eid Al Adha. Photo: Jumeirah

Located in Downtown Dubai right next to the Museum of the Future, where hotel guests get priority access, the twin tower skyscraper is offering travellers 15 per cent off bookings of three nights or more, with children under 12 staying free. Soak in the rays at the temperature-controlled pool, unwind at Talise Spa where there's 20 per cent off treatments and dine at Mundo, The Agency or Azuro Pool Bar. Stays also include guaranteed late check out until 4pm.

From Dh589 per night, excluding taxes; www.jumeirah.com

A suite stay with shopping at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

The pool at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Photo: Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Book a two-night stay in a suite at Rosewood Abu Dhabi and you'll get a Dh250 gift card to go shopping at the adjoining The Galleria Mall. Abu Dhabi's most stylish mall that also has plenty of family entertainment such as Vox cinema, National Geographic Ultimate Explorer and Caboodle for the smaller ones. The hotel has a stunning 25-metre swimming pool, a fitness centre and eight restaurants and lounges. Suites are spacious, starting at 78 square metres and are beautifully decorated with Arabian Gulf views. Guests also get access to the Manar Club lounge, and there's a luxury spa where parents can unwind while children have fun at the Rosewood Explorers kids club.

From Dh2,250 per night, excluding taxes; www.rosewoodhotels.com

Seaside holidays at Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is a great seaside escape. Photo: Accor

Ras Al Khaimah is always popular during public holidays and this five-star resort on Al Marjan Island is ideal for families looking for beach vibes. It's the only resort on the island with two waterfronts. The Home for Eid package includes a stay in a superior room, which can sleep up to two adults and two children, plus daily breakfast. Unwind by the hotel's two swimming pools or at the luxury La'mar spa and enjoy a variety of leisure activities on the beach while the children check out the pirate-themed kids club.

From Dh1,250 for a two-night stay, including taxes; pullmanmarjanisland.com

Coastal vibes at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Sal is the place to go for lazy beachside lounging at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort. Photo: Sal

One of Abu Dhabi's prettiest coastlines, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island overlooks protected dunes and crystal clear waters. The beachfront hotel is offering up to 40 per cent off room rates over Eid Al Adha, with stays inclusive of breakfast, daily yoga sessions and access to the kids club. There's also 20 per cent off dining experiences with choices including Italian inspired Mare Mare or Levantine Tean. Recently opened Sal Saadiyat Island is the place to go for adults-only ocean-surrounded beach club vibes.

Stays from Dh1,522 with free-to-join Jumeirah One membership, excluding taxes; www.jumeirah.com

A palatial stay at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah has recently been renovated. Photo: Hilton

Recently refurbished, the palatial Waldorf Astoria towers above Ras Al Khaimah's shoreline. Stepping inside, elegant vibes abound not least in the lobby's golden six-metre clock which reflects the rich history of grand clocks in Waldorf Astoria hotels around the world while paying homage to its Arabic roots. Rooms and suites are beautifully furnished and have views over the ocean, and there's nine restaurants and bars to choose from, including the hip Lexington Bar and Grill and Japanese restaurant Umi. A private beach, multiple swimming pools, endless manicured gardens and a children's water park also await travellers this Eid, along with 20 per cent off room rates plus complimentary dinner and breakfast.

Stays from Dh1,350 per night with honours discount, excluding taxes; www.hilton.com

Celebrate Eid at Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

The luxurious swimming pool Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort. Photo: Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

Located on the UAE's popular east coast, this art-inspired haven has the Hajar Mountains as an impressive backdrop. Unwind by the pool as the waves crash on to the rocks or visit Willow Stream Spa for a wellness treatment. There's also hiking excursions and water sports, and all rooms offer sundowner-perfect balconies with sea, marina or mountain views. This Eid, there's a special dinner menu at Copper Lobster and a family-friend eid lunch at all-day dining restaurant Canvas. Discounted drinks are available at Lava Beach Club throughout the first three days of the Eid holiday.

Bed and breakfast, from Dh1,000 per night, excluding taxes; www.fairmont.com

Affordable elegance at Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain has a chic beachside Vida hotel. Photo: Vida Hotels & Resorts

Only an hour's drive from Dubai, Umm Al Quwain is famed for its natural scenery and boasts protected mangrove coastlines and pristine shores. Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain has offers over the Eid holidays that include a half board package with breakfast and lunch or dinner at Origins restaurant. The pet-friendly hotel is great for families with a kids club and shaded children's pool. Plus, there's a large main swimming pool and spa, lush gardens and a private beach.

From Dh598, excluding taxes; www.vidahotels.com

Book an Arabian getaway at Bab Al Shams, Dubai

The newly renovated Bab Al Shams resort is opening its doors again. Antonie Robertson/The National

Something of an institution in Dubai, this desert retreat is running its Bas Summer Ever campaign and it's available over Eid to UAE residents. The rate includes 10 per cent off rooms plus complimentary daily breakfast and 30 per cent off on other food and beverage spends at the hotels outlets which include Anwa, Zala and one of the UAE's first alcohol-free bars. Falconry shows and camel rides are complimentary and there's a daily resort credit of Dh250 to spend on spa, sports or leisure activities. Recently renovated rooms have upscale Arabian-inspired decor and views of manicured gardens, towering palm trees and desert dunes. Travellers will need to show a valid Emirates ID at check-in to qualify for the discounted rate, which includes complimentary stays for children under four, and for those aged 4-11 when sharing their parents' bed.

From Dh1,553 per night, excluding taxes; www.babalshams.com

Take the kids for free to Centro Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros can all be experienced on a visit to Yas Island. Photo: Yas Island

Children can stay, play, dine, and kart for free on Yas Island when staying at Centro, which offers a three-star stay in comfortable, contemporary rooms. The lobby has a convenient co-working space, there's an outdoor swimming pool and well-equipped gym. Dine at C-Taste or venture next door to sister hotel Yas Island Rotana, which has six additional restaurants and bars. The Eid offer is for two adults and up to two children under 12 and includes tickets to one of the island's theme parks. Take your pick from Ferrari World, Warner Bros World, Yas Water World or Sea World Abu Dhabi – and keep your eyes peeled for the island's newest ambassador Ryan Reynolds as you explore.

From Dh1,565, including breakfast and park tickets; www.yasisland.com