Raining Street of Dubai to become Snowing Street in December

It already has awnings that look like candy cane and, come December 3, the Raining Street of Dubai will temporarily transform into a Snowing Street.

The rooftop sprinklers that usually dispense water droplets will instead send out a flurry of snowflakes, making the quaint cobblestone street resemble a veritable European winter wonderland.

And that is the whole point of this street and its locale – the Cote d’Azur Monaco hotel on the Heart of Europe Islands, says Josef Kleindienst, chairman of the Kleindienst group that is overseeing this neck of the World Islands: To transport guests from the UAE to Europe after a mere 30-minute boat ride from Dubai's Jumeirah 3.

Cote d’Azur Monaco is an adults-only hotel. Photo: The Heart of Europe

The Snowing Street will also be home to various live stations, dispensing festive treats such as French hot chocolate, toasted marshmallows, roasted chestnuts, mulled wine and freshly baked stollen, all available to enjoy amid the gentle snowfall from December 3 to January 7.

Visitors who want to partake in the snowy celebrations have two options: Book a staycation at the adults-only hotel or sign up for a day pass.

Christmas and New Year's Eve on The Heart of Europe

The hotel is also hosting a combined Sleigh Your Stay Christmas Eve party and staycation on December 24, priced at Dh1,590 for two people. The package includes a deluxe room, evening buffet and breakfast at La Brasserie and house beverages for three hours, plus the boat transfer.

The Eat, Drink, Party & Be Merry Christmas Day and staycation, meanwhile, is priced at Dh1,690 for two, and includes a room upgrade.

The hotel can be accessed via a private yacht from Jumeirah 3. Photo: The Heart of Europe

If you want to ring in the New Year in “Monaco”, the hotel's Glam & Glow package begins with a cocktail reception at 7.30pm, continues with a live countdown to midnight on a giant screen in the pool and includes a serving of snacks at 1am so you can party until dawn.

Priced from Dh3,190 for two, the package includes a premiere room, drunch with house beverages, breakfast and boat transfers.

Those staying over can also sign up for the Hangover Brunch on January 1, for Dh199 per hotel guest and Dh299 for visitors.

For more information or to make reservations, contact 050 344 0356; www.thoe-hotels.com