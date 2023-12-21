Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah reopens after extensive renovation

Waldorf Astoria's popular Ras Al Khaimah hotel recently reopened following an extensive renovation.

The 10-year-old property closed for refurbishment in July, with management announcing it was working to "enhance our facilities and elevate our services further".

It was initially scheduled to finish in September. The vast refurbishment encompasses the guest rooms and suites, nine restaurants and lounges, the spa, wellness centre, outdoors and events spaces.

It has reopened with 149 rooms and 54 suites, a total of 203 in comparison to the previous 346. The new look includes blues and greens inspired by the Arabian Gulf.

Lexington Grill & Bar. Photo: Waldorf Astoria

There's now a junior check-in desk for children, plus a children's club with an activities programme. The Little Hotelier concierge programme also allows the youngest guests to enjoy a day in the world of hospitality and learn new skills.

Japanese restaurant Umi and American-style steakhouse Lexington Grill & Bar have been refreshed, while the resort is also introducing Ras Al Khaimah's first real cigar bar, Sijar Lounge.

Sunset Beach Lounge has been revamped and executive chef Michael Kreiling has designed all of the new menus.

"The reimagined Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah brings refined accommodation to guests seeking a unique experience and the epitome of Arabian hospitality," says general manager Adrian Stoppe. "We want our guests to not only experience a luxury stay but an unforgettable journey that resonates with them long after their departure."

The gold clock in the lobby. Photo: Waldorf Astoria

The team has also tinkered with the famous six-metre Waldorf Astoria clock at the heart of the lobby.

Created by Smith of Derby over eight months, it showcases a pearlised domed glass dial with aquamarine centre, complemented by gold-plated Whitehurst seven-day mechanical movement.

It also features rotating prayer rings for precise prayer times and bears an inscription from ancient Bedouin songs.