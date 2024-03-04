Things to do in the UAE this week: New Abu Dhabi beach club and Dubai dog show

Ramadan is only a few days away, which means iftars, suhoors and ways to reconnect with family will soon be on your radar.

Before then, there are plenty of activities on the schedule this week, including for pets and owners, coffee connoisseurs, art aficionados and music lovers.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from March 4 to 10.

Monday

More than 30 varieties of coffee are available at Juan Valdez

Start the week with premium Colombian coffee at Juan Valdez, which recently opened its first UAE outpost in Dubai, in Jumeirah 2.

Close to 30 coffee options are available, with the Bogota-founded chain using only hand-picked Arabica beans. There is also a food menu, with freshly baked goods, sandwiches, salads and other sweet treats.

The three-storey venue includes a co-working space on the second floor and an open rooftop area.

Daily, 8am-11pm; Jumeirah 2, Dubai; juanvaldez.com

Tuesday

Scarab II by Moataz Nasr is on display at Burj Al Arab. Photo: Galleria Continua

Trips to Burj Al Arab are usually reserved for gilded tours or high tea. However, this week, visitors can also catch Bottle Neck, a solo exhibition by Egyptian artist Moataz Nasr.

The show alludes to the expression that means slowing down due to restriction. Using contemporary techniques, Nasr explores migration, globalisation and cultural exchange. One of the standout pieces on display is called Scarab II, which reimagines the symbol of the scarab in the context of Egyptian society today.

Daily, 11am-8pm; until April 22; free, but registration is required; Burj Al Arab, Dubai; galleriacontinua.com

Wednesday

Amazon is running its pre-Ramadan sale.

Discounts of up to 70 per cent are available across more than 30 product categories, including groceries, cookware, electronics, books and beauty. Prime members get a 24-hour lead time as well as free delivery.

Some of the big-ticket discounted items include air fryers from Midea, Nespresso machines, vacuum cleaners from Roborock and washing machines from Samsung.

Until Friday; amazon.ae

Thursday

Sal beach club also has an infinity pool. Photo: Sal

Start the weekend early at Sal, Abu Dhabi's latest beach club at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. The mirror-studded venue has loungers and sunbeds, a 30-metre infinity pool and a boardwalk that leads to a private adult-only beach.

The Mediterranean-inspired menu offers dishes such as Manchego croquettes, truffle pizza, pasta with king crab and pesto, salt-crusted sea bass and tuna tartare with caviar.

Monday to Friday, 12.30pm-5pm and 7pm-11pm; Saturday and Sunday, 12.30pm-11.30pm; Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 811 4342

Friday

End the working week at a concert by Grammy Award-winning singer Khalid at Coca-Cola Arena.

The Texan RnB artist is known for hits such as Lovely, Eastside, Better and Saturday Nights. He has also collaborated with artists such as Billie Eilish, Martin Garrix and John Mayer.

Friday; from 9pm; from Dh199; Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai; coca-cola-arena.com

Saturday

Hay bale racing is part of the dog show and competitions at Feastival. Photo: Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Pet owners can take dogs to Al Habtoor Polo Resort on Saturday for the spring edition of Feastival. The event for dogs features games, performances and a market with pet fashion and other treats. There will be barbecue stations for dogs, express grooming services, a ball pit and paddling pools.

The dog show at 3pm includes hay bale and egg and spoon races, plus competitions for best Easter bonnet, bad hair day and waggiest tail.

Four-legged treats aside, the family-friendly event has a children's area complete with bouncy castles and face-painting zones.

Saturday; 11am-9pm; free; Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Dubai; dubaifeastival.com

Sunday

If you're in the mood for lazy, leisurely Sunday brunch in the capital, check out the latest offering from Amano at Eastern Mangroves.

Classic Italian dishes are on the menu, including grilled chicken in mushroom sauce, risotto asparagus and fish fillet in lemon butter sauce, plus pizza and pasta options, and desserts such as tiramisu.

Sundays; noon-4pm; from Dh189, Dh99 for children under 12; Al Kheeran, Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi; 055 127 7465