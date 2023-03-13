Address Hotels & Resorts opens 1,484-room hotel in Makkah

Address Hotels & Resorts has opened its first property in Makkah.

The hospitality brand's largest hotel, Address Jabal Omar Makkah, has 1,484 rooms and suites in the heart of the holy city. It consists of two towers that form a gateway leading to the courtyard of the Grand Mosque for those coming from the city's Masar development.

Each structure has its own helipad and is home to 634 rooms and 108 suites, including a three-bedroom presidential suite and a four-bedroom penthouse measuring 470 square metres and offering views of the Kaaba. A bridge links the two buildings and is the site of the world’s highest prayer room, capable of accommodating about 500 people.

Address Jabal Omar Makkah offers 1,484 rooms and suites in two towers. Photo: Address Hotels & Resorts

The project is owned by the Jabal Omar Development Company, one of the largest real estate companies in the Middle East. “This new mixed-use development will create a new gateway along the route to the Grand Mosque for pilgrims from the world over,” said Khaled Al Amoudi, chief executive of Jabal Omar Development Company. “We will continue to contribute to the kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 goal of hosting 30 million pilgrims by 2030.

“We are delighted to introduce a new landmark in Makkah, as part of the company’s strategic transformation plans and to support the progressive Makkah development projects under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.”

One of the hotel's standard rooms. Photo: Address Hotels & Resorts

Address Jabal Omar Makkah was designed by Foster + Partners, which used the area’s mountainous terrain as a source of inspiration. The towers sit on a plot of more than 5,000 square metres, which includes a commercial area featuring offering local, regional and international brands, as well as food courts and restaurants.

Within the hotel, there are four restaurants, two lobby lounges and two club lounges, offering traditional Hejazi cuisine and other Saudi Arabian specialities, while a business centre offers facilities for corporate meetings, events and conferences.

"We are thrilled to bring the Address brand to Makkah, one of the most important and sacred destinations in the world," says Mark Kirby, head of Emaar Hospitality Group. “Every detail has been thought of to honour both the spiritual and geographic surroundings of this special area.

"We wanted to ensure that the elements of nature were brought into the space so that the property reflects a sense of place, different to walking into a luxury hotel in any other city in the world. Guests will feel the magnificence of Makkah and the spirit of the Address Hotels & Resorts from the moment they set eyes on the structure.”