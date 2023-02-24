The 10 best budget hotels in Dubai with rates from Dh200 per night

Dubai's busy events schedule and peak tourism season mean the city's hotels are enjoying extremely high occupancies, which has led to some sky-high room rates.

The trend follows the latest figures from Dubai International, which showed that passenger traffic at the world's busiest airport was up 127 per cent in 2022.

And with the season far from over, the busy period for Dubai's tourism scene is likely to continue. But that doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune to find a place to stay. While some budget hotels have reported 100 per cent occupancy, others continue to offer comfortable rooms, and pocket-friendly prices, too.

Here are 10 in Dubai with rates starting at Dh200 per night.

Ecos Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan

If location is everything, then Ecos Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan isn’t going to be the right choice, but for budget-conscious travellers who don’t mind staying a little bit away from the action, it’s a solid contender.

The welcomes travellers into a modern lobby where geometric flooring, neon lights and a cinematic atmosphere set a modern scene. Rooms continue the vibe via black and white illustrated furniture and accessories on the walls, metal-shelved open wardrobes and cosy seating nooks. Rooms are large, which is good for families, as they can sleep up to six people.

The hotel has a rooftop infinity pool and while the views are not classic Dubai vistas, they do extend all the way to Expo City. There’s also a decent-sized fitness centre called Gymology and a self-service laundry room for guests staying a littler longer.

Dining options include Palettes all-day dining restaurant, a laid-back courtyard cafe and Coffea, a speciality coffee bar. And despite being in a quiet location, the hotel is only a 15-minute drive from Dubai Marina, 20 minutes from Dubai Parks and Resorts and 10 minutes from Expo City Dubai.

From Dh200, excluding taxes; hmhhotelgroup.com

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle

A view of the pool at The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle. Photo: The First Collection

If you’re after a four-star hotel in Dubai with affordable rates then The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle is a great contender.

This playful property towers high over the surrounding residential community with rooms on higher floors having views all the way to Dubai Marina. It’s a good option for groups of friends and couples, but with its buzzy atmosphere, perhaps less so for families.

The mezzanine-level swimming pool is one of the most popular spots in the hotel, with it heated water and a cascading waterfall feature. There are two restaurants including a French-style Village Bistro and the buzzing Latino restaurant Sante Ria on the 29th floor.. And if you’re craving beach time, there's a free shuttle services to Riva Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah.

From Dh397, excluding taxes; thefirstcollection.ae

Form Hotel Dubai

Form Hotel Dubai is a good pick for a wallet-friendly getaway in Dubai's Al Jaddaf. Photo: Form Hotel

Blending budget stays and sustainability, Form Hotel Dubai easily earns its spot on this list.

The 136-room boutique property is the first Design Hotel in the Middle East. Rooms have custom-built beds, walk-in high-pressure rain showers and grand windows that look over Dubai Creek and Al Jaddaf.

All-day dining restaurant Long Hill Brasserie serves a variety of international cuisine, while Salus Housetop offers light snacks along with skyline views. There’s also a 24-hour gym and a rooftop pool, perfect for getting your laps in.

Form Hotel could teach many of Dubai’s five-star resorts a thing or two when it comes to sustainability. The hotel takes its environmental footprint seriously, with plastic bottle recycling, a systematic waste management plant and a detailed water conservation plan. It also prioritises sustainable, local, fair trade and environmentally friendly goods and services, meaning travellers can bed down worry-free.

From Dh263, excluding taxes; form-hotel.com

Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef

Located along Dubai Creek, this playful hotel is a great budget find. A huge spacious lobby with multicoloured sofas, co-working spaces and artwork opens out on to a terrace with waterfront views. Upstairs, rooms are bright and modern, with open wardrobes, swing-style bedside tables and pop-art on the walls and ceilings.

There’s a narrow pool on the rooftop, with basket-style hanging chairs and sun loungers and the hotel has a well-equipped gym. Other budget-friendly perks include children up to the age of 18 being able to stay free of charge in their parents room, and as with all Hampton by Hilton hotels, complimentary breakfasts.

From Dh308, excluding taxes; hilton.com

The QE2

Dubai’s only floating hotel is spread over 13 levels. Antonie Robertson / The National

Budget-friendly hotels in Dubai don’t have to be basic. If you’re seeking something a little bit different and the chance to sleep surrounded by history, then the QE2 is one hotel to consider.

Spread over 13 levels, Dubai’s first floating hotel is in Port Rashid and has two on-site restaurants. On Deck 7, there’s a nine-metre indoor pool and a fully equipped sports zone. Rooms are designed as cruise-ship-style cabins and have the original porthole windows, with views of either the city skyline or the Arabian Gulf.

The original QE2 Theatre is the place to go to catch a host of events, concerts and performances, and for guests who want to delve deeper into the history of this landmark, daily heritage tours for an additional cost offer a glimpse of what life was like on the QE2 during her sailing days.

From Dh333, excluding taxes; qe2.com

Edge Creekside Hotel

A Dubai home-grown brand, Edge Creekside Hotel offers a four-star stay with affordable room rates right in the Dubai Creek area.

The 138 rooms and suites offer either city skyline or Dubai Creek views and it offers a turn-down service, a pillow menu and extra beds upon request. Children will have free access to the kids' club and complimentary dining throughout their stay.

Halo Halo Restaurant serves pan-Asian cuisine, whereas Feta is the place to go for Mediterranean eats. Unwind at the outdoor pool, or take a dip in the al fresco Jacuzzi and there’s also an on-site spa offering a variety of massages and treatments.

Within walking distance of the Dubai Metro, it’s a good location for those looking to explore the city.

From Dh259, excluding taxes; edgehotels.com

Studio One Hotel

Studio One Hotel in Dubai offers a bustling budget getaway. Photo: Studio One

The hotel has variable rates, with some weekend dates commanding more than Dh500 per room, but if you can avoid Saturday nights then you’ll easily bag a stay for under Dh300 per night.

A mini-destination in itself, Studio One Hotel is home to some well-known dining and nightlife outlets including McGettigan's, Maine Street Eatery and Mr Miyagi's.

Rooms have bold graphics, Pop Art prints and exposed elements, and there’s are nods to music, media and film throughout the property. If you’re staying with children in tow, the hotel has rooms with bunk beds and there's also a mini cinema and a temperature-controlled swimming pool.

From Dh299, excluding taxes; studioonehotel.com

Element Me’aisam Dubai by Westin

The four-star Element Me’aisam Dubai by Westin is an aparthotel in Dubai Production City, so it’s a little bit away from the main tourist attractions. But that slightly out-of-town location means guests can get a bit more bang for their buck.

Spacious rooms are designed with a natural colour scheme and each has an ergonomic work desk, spa-like bathroom and kitchenette, ideal for those planning to stay a little longer or families that prefer self-catering. Each room also has Westin’s trademarked Heavenly Beds, which promise travellers a good night's sleep.

Fitness is a focus here, with an outdoor pool, a fully equipped gym and a bike lending programme.

All-day dining is available at The Living Room where breakfasts are always complimentary for in-house guests. And when you do want to get out and explore, the hotel is just a short walk from City Centre Me’aisem mall, and offers complimentary shuttle services to Jumeirah Beach and Mall of the Emirates.

From Dh270, excluding taxes; marriott.com

Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton

While Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai can command rates upwards of Dh500 per night during busy periods, if you’re flexible with dates you’ll be able to score a stay for under Dh300. And for that travellers get something a little bit special — the chance to step back in time and experience what Dubai was like in days gone by.

Beautifully detailed rooms have exposed wooden beams, window shutters, palm-thatched roofs, stone latticework and vintage accessories. Of course, there’s plenty of modern amenities, too, including free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TV's and mini bars.

Saba'a serves an Emirati and international breakfast buffet or Middle Eastern dishes for dinner, and picnic-style room service is also available 24-hours per day.

Maze-like walkways between the rooms sport outdoor majlis areas, wooden swings and cosy viewpoints with vistas over the Dubai Creek. While there’s no swimming pool, guests will have access and transport to the spa, pool and fitness centre at the nearby Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef.

Stays from Dh268, excluding taxes; www.hilton.com

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis

A view of Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis. Photo: Radisson

The Middle East’s first Radisson Red hotel offers a funky place to stay in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The property has 104 rooms, eight suites and 59 apartments, and is aimed at younger travellers who don't want to pay a premium for an overnight stay, but also don't want to forsake style.

Radison Red Dubai Silicon Oasis has a bold design and a unique collection of artworks and installations, several of which were inspired by Emirati culture and created by local artists.

Rooms are spacious and modern, with bright red artwork on the walls, Airplay capabilities and rain showers. Dining at the Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis is a social affair with a block-coloured “culinary hangout” called Oui Bar serving up deli-style dining, a 24-hour food truck and the neon-lit Red Roof bar on the top floor, right beside the hotel’s rooftop swimming pool.

There's also a fully equipped fitness centre and a ping-pong table for anyone feeling competitive. This budget stay also welcomes those who want to bring their pets along for the stay, too.

From Dh291, excluding taxes; radissonhotels.com

