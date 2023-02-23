JumpX in Dubai breaks record for world's largest bouncy castle

A new adventure playground at Dubai Parks & Resorts has broken the Guinness World Record for the Largest Inflatable (Bouncy) Castle. JumpX at Riverland, one of the attraction's three theme parks, spans 1,262 square metres, officially outsizing the former record holder, The Big Bounce America, in Colorado, which has an area of 1,062.25 square metres. The new Dubai playground, which opened last Friday, features adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels, obstacles and other child-friendly activities. “JumpX is a world of entertainment centred on active adventure in a safe outdoor environment,” said Fernando Eiroa, chief executive of park operator Dubai Holding Entertainment. Inflatable parks aren't new to Dubai. In 2019, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/air-maniax-indoor-adventure-park-blends-fun-with-fitness-for-children-and-adults-1.814326" target="_blank">Air Maniax</a>, an indoor facility, opened in Al Quoz. It houses a 1,394-square-metre inflatable arena. There is also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/01/28/dubai-breaks-guinness-world-record-for-largest-inflatable-aquapark/" target="_blank">AquaFun</a>, which features inflatable slides, obstacles and running walls floating on the waters off Jumeirah Beach Residence. With a size of 42,200 square metres, the water park earned the Guinness World Record for the Largest Inflatable Aqua Park last year. It can accommodate up to 500 people at the same time. The opening of the new Dubai Parks & Resorts attraction comes after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/01/21/a-dinosaur-parade-is-stomping-its-way-through-dubai-parks-resorts/" target="_blank">recent addition of Dino Mania</a>, also at Riverland, where animatronic dinosaurs — including raptors, triceratops, a T-Rex and more — entertain children (and adults) in a 45-minute parade. <i>JumpX is open daily from 2pm-8pm. Tickets start at Dh60 per hour. Special rates will apply to those with tickets to any of the other theme parks within Dubai Parks & Resorts, including Motiongate and Legoland. More information is available at </i><a href="http://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/"><i>dubaiparksandresorts.com</i></a> <b>Scroll through the gallery below for images from Dubai Parks & Resorts' Dino Mania parade</b>