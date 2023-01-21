A dinosaur parade is stomping its way through Dubai Parks & Resorts

Dinosaurs are all over children’s shows at the moment, making colourful appearances in YouTube videos for every character from Pink Fong to Peppa Pig.

Little ones are often fascinated with the extinct creatures, evident by the volume of dino merchandise out there — from stickers and water bottles to bags and battery-operated toys.

This winter, Riverland at Dubai Parks & Resorts is tapping into the craze with the launch of Dino Mania. This plays out in the form of a dinosaur parade open to all ticket holders, at 8pm every weekend. For 45 minutes, children (and adults) can lose themselves in an interactive prehistoric world, complete with playful raptors, gentle triceratops, the mighty T-Rex and more.

The towering mobile, animatronic dinosaurs will come to life against a backdrop of special effects, including music, fog, roars and stomps.

Pass holders can meet the dinosaurs up close, while all visitors can take photos with the creatures. The most imaginative snappers stand a chance to win prizes as part of the best “fearless photo” competition, too.

Three other dinosaur-savvy spots to visit in the UAE

The Lost Valley zone at IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

IMG Worlds of Adventure

Dozens of state-of-the-art dinosaurs roam the Lost Valley — Dinosaur Adventure zone at IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai, from the enormous barosaurus to the ferocious allosaurus. The theme park also has a velociraptor-themed roller coaster — but that might be one more suited to adults.

Dinosaur Park

Within the Dubai Garden Glow compound, dozens of life-sized dinosaurs lie in wait. While these ones don’t stomp about, young ones will be fascinated (or frightened) by their glowing red eyes and snapping jaws. The Dinosaur Park also has plenty of photo opportunities, including a cracked dino eggshell children can climb into.

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

The theme park is not strictly dedicated to dinosaurs, but it does have a few hanging about in the Bedrock arena. These can be spotted on the Flintstones River Adventure ride, after which you can stop for a giant-sized Bronto burger.

For more information on the limited-time Dino Mania parade at Riverland, visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com