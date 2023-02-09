Expo City Dubai will host a free open-air cinema for one week

Expo City Dubai is hosting a free open-air cinema.

Just in time for the half-term, parents can bring their children to the event at Jubilee Park which runs from this Friday until February 18.

In collaboration with Vox Cinemas, two films will be shown per day at 6.30pm and 8.30pm and those who have paid for entrance to Expo City Dubai can also access the free cinema.

The schedule of movies announced for the first weekend are Toy Story at 6.30pm and Black Panther at 8.30pm on Friday, Finding Nemo at 6.30pm and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at 8.30pm on Saturday, and Luca at 6.30pm and Julie & Julia at 8.30pm on Sunday. All films will be in English, with Arabic subtitles.

Spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Snacks such as popcorn, nachos and hot dogs will be available for moviegoers. Entry to Expo City Dubai starts at Dh50 and tickets are available at www.expocitydubai.com.

New attractions at Expo City

Three new exhibitions were unveiled last week at Expo City Dubai, aimed at drawing crowds back to relive their memories of the world's fair.

The pavilions, called the Stories of Nations, are spread across the three districts within the site ― Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

Visitors can explore memorabilia that includes sculptures, musical instruments and digital exhibits from more than 200 nations and organisations that took part in the six-month-long Expo 2020 Dubai.

The displays vary from showcasing wooden poles used in the Swedish pavilion, replicas of the swings that visitors used in the German pavilion, to a large colourful model of a turtle from the Comoro Islands made from recycled plastic bags, in the Sustainability section exhibits.

A massive circular wooden seat built from pine wood is a memory from the Austrian pavilion, a richly decorated cart with red and green sequins from Myanmar and a harp from Columbia are part of the Opportunity exhibition.