Etihad global sale, Aloft Palm Jumeirah's Dh5 deal and other January travel offers

There's still time to beat the January blues by planning ahead for your next holiday.

There's nothing quite like having a trip to look forward to and if you're organised enough to book something in January, airlines, hotels, cruise lines and travel agents are ready to reward you.

Here are some of the best travel deals.

Aloft Palm Jumeirah's Dh5 sale

Spend a night at Aloft Palm Jumeirah for just Dh5 this January. Photo: Aloft Palm Jumeirah

Fancy a staycation on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah for only Dh5? If you're quick, you can book exactly that as Aloft Palm Jumeirah is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a day-long flash sale.

Visit the hotel's website on Friday to book a room, with rates starting at only Dh5. A limited number of rooms are available, and the deal is valid for stays from Saturday to January 31.

January flight sales: Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai

Emirates

Emirates has several destinations on offer this January. Photo: Emirates

The Dubai airline might not have an official January sale on the go, but it is offering promotional fares on flights to selected destinations.

These include return flights to Mumbai with fares from Dh1,125 ($306), Colombo from Dh1,985, Singapore from Dh2,525 and Rome from Dh2,985. Other destinations on offer include Beirut, Tel Aviv, Clark, Johannesburg and New York.

Special fares are available in both economy and business class cabins for travel between various dates from January until April. Deals are valid for booking until February 8.

Etihad

Travel to London with cut-price fares on flights with Etihad Airways' January sale. PA

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has launched its annual January sale on flights around the world.

Book until January 20 for special fares to select destinations in economy and business class cabins.

Travellers can score reduced economy fares to London, Istanbul, Cairo, Muscat, Beirut, Mumbai, Seoul and Phuket with return fares starting from Dh695 to Oman, Dh1,695 to Turkey and Dh2,695 to London.

Passengers looking to fly for less in business class can take advantage of sale fares to London, New York, Paris, Casablanca, Cairo, Bangkok, Seoul and Jakarta. Return business fares start from Dh3,995 on flights to Cairo.

These cut-price tickets are valid for travel between January 18 and June 15.

Flydubai

Flydubai is offering special deals on flights to new destinations including Krabi, Thailand. AFP

Low-cost airline flydubai has promotional fares to many new destinations. These start from Dh2,015 return fares for flights to Milan Bergamo in Italy’s fashion capital where the airline will begin flying to on March 10.

Travellers seeking a tropical getaway can book promotional fares to Thailand’s Pattaya, with returns from Dh2,305 and flights starting January 20, or to Krabi — Thailand’s biggest island — where economy fares start from Dh2,505.

The airline will also become the first UAE carrier to fly to the Maldives’ second airport — Gan International — from June 24. Promotional fares to the Indian Ocean hotspot start from Dh2,305.

There’s no end date on these promotional fares but flydubai advises travellers that all promotional prices are subject to availability, will change at any time without prior notice and that fares can be withdrawn.

Hotel deals at Atlantis, Hilton, Marriott and others

Hilton

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Photo: Hilton

Hilton has more than 7,000 hotels in 122 countries around the world and the brand is celebrating the new year with a 20 per cent discount on select bookings at properties in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Perhaps the idea of a staycation at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah appeals or maybe you want to plan a trip to the recently opened Hilton Santa Marta in Colombia or the new Iceland Parliament Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton in Reykjavik?

Guests have until January 31 to book and save.

Radisson

Radisson Blu Hotel, Nice. Photo: Radisson

In a bid to encourage travellers to book their hotel accommodation early, Radisson is offering 25 per cent off select stays booked by January 31.

Valid at hotels across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, it's applicable on all weekend stays from February 2 and on all stays from July 1 until August 27. If you book through the app, you’ll receive an additional 10 per cent discount at some hotels.

It's best to be a member of Radisson Rewards for this one, as there will be a members-only pre-sale until Wednesday and an additional 1,000 bonus points per night for all stays booked as part of the promotion.

The hotel group has more than 52 properties in the Middle East, including the recently opened Radisson Palm Jumeirah, as well as more than 1,600 hotels worldwide.

Address Hotels & Resorts

The Address Dubai Mall. Photo: Le Portes Des Indes

Staycation lovers craving a getaway in Dubai might want to consider a January booking with Address Hotels & Resorts. There’s up to 50 per cent off on reservations at Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall and Address Dubai Marina when you book before January 18.

Atlantis, The Palm

One of Dubai’s most popular hotels has launched its much-anticipated first sale of the year.

This month, there’s up to 30 per cent off on rates for rooms and suites for UAE residents, with all stays including complimentary access to Aquaventure and The Lost Chambers Aquarium. Book off-season and you can bag a room for two for Dh842.

There’s no end date advertised, but this popular hotel is unlikely to be on sale for long.

Holidays: Package deals with Air Arabia and adrenalin-fuelled adventures

Air Arabia Holidays

Air Arabia Holidays has winter break deals this January. Photo: Air Arabia

Air Arabia Holidays Winter is offering deals for a bargain escape.

All offers include return flights and hotel accommodation, with some itineraries also including on-the-ground tours. Prices start from Dh1,075 for a three-night trip to neighbouring Salalah in Oman, where the weather is lovely at this time of year. Or venture a little further and head to Milan, where a four-night stay including airport transfers starts from Dh2,395.

G Adventures

Adventure travellers can book thrill-inducing getaways with G Adventures. Photo: UAE Armed Forces

G Adventures is offering 25 per cent off on some of its most incredible trips around the world as part of its Great Adventure Sale. The deal applies on select trips and dates, all of which depart before June 30. To secure the promotional fare, you’ll need to book before January 31.

An example excursion is a hillside trek for five days to discover remote tribe communities around Chiang Mai, northern Thailand. It costs $299 per person in the sale. Alternatively, journeys to Mount Everest base cape are on offer. Rates on a 15-day tour departing January 29 are down to $1,049 per person as part of the promotion.

All G Adventure trips exclude international flights.

Cruises: Second sailor discounts and on-board credit

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is offering big discounts for couples. Photo: Virgin Voyages

Known for their epic cruises, Virgin Voyages has a January offer that is great for couples. Set sail this year and receive up to 60 per cent off for each second guest, plus up to $600 credit to spend on drinks on board.

The deal is available to book until January 31 and there is a 15-night Dubai Delights to Singapore Sights cruise on offer, which departs the UAE on November 5 with sale prices from $639 per night.

Cunard’s Dubai to Hamburg cruise

Sail on Cunard's MS Queen Victoria to Hamburg with free credit to spend on board for January bookers. PA

If Europe is on your radar, then how about a cruise from Dubai to Hamburg, Germany’s heritage-filled and second-largest city? Cunard’s 22-night voyage takes place on the Queen Victoria and promises a journey filled with Unesco-lited sites, culture, gastronomic delights and more.

Travellers who book before February 28 will receive additional spending credit that can be used in shops, bars, art galleries, restaurants and on spa treatments on board, as well as for shore excursions.

The cruise sails on April 3, and there’s $250 extra credit for each guest under Cunard’s Ready.Set.Sail offer this month.

This story was originally published on January 7