Air Arabia to launch direct flights from Sharjah to Milan

Air Arabia will launch direct flights between Sharjah and Milan at the end of the year.

The low-cost carrier will operate four weekly services between Sharjah International Airport and Milan Bergamo Airport from December 7. Outbound flights from Sharjah will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays at 6.45am and Mondays and Thursdays at 9.55pm. Inbound flights from Milan will run on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Friday and Sundays.

“Milan is the latest addition to our growing network from Sharjah and provides our customer base in the UAE and beyond with the opportunity to travel to Italy with our renowned value driven product,” says Adel Abdullah Al Ali, Air Arabia’s group chief executive.

“The launch of Air Arabia’s direct flights to Milan reaffirms our commitment to continuously offer our customers new destinations to discover while providing them with affordable and value driven air travel. We look forward to the start of the flights to Milan and to welcome our customers to explore this marvellous city.”

UAE will have better access to popular tourist sites in Milan, such as the Duomo di Milano. Photo: Daryan Shamkhali / Unsplash

Bookings are already open for the new route, which will be operated on Air Arabia’s Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft. The airline prides itself on offering one of the most generous seat pitches in economy class, along with SkyTime, a free in-flight service allowing passengers to stream a wide selection of content directly to their devices.

Passengers can also benefit from the airline’s City Check-in service, which enables them to drop off their luggage and collect their boarding passes at various Air Arabia sales shops across the UAE.

The airline is gearing up for a busy few months, with the launch of 14 daily shuttle flights between Sharjah and Doha starting November 21.

The carrier, which already operates three daily scheduled flights from Sharjah International Airport to Hamad International Airport, has launched the additional services for ticket holders of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. Only fans with tickets are eligible to board the shuttle flights, with each passenger entitled to 10 kilograms of hand baggage.

"The shuttle flights will provide fans with easy, reliable and timely access in and out of Doha to enjoy the matches and return right after," says Al Ali.