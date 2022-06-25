Air Arabia launches 14 daily shuttle flights for Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022

Ticket holders of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 can now book one of the daily Air Arabia shuttles from Sharjah to Doha, with flights taking off and returning on the same day starting November 21.

The low-cost carrier, which already operates three daily scheduled flights from Sharjah International Airport to Hamad International Airport in Doha, has launched 14 additional trips so football fans can fly in andwatch lives games and return soon after.

Only fans with tickets are eligible to board the shuttle flights, with each passenger entitled to 10 kilograms of hand baggage.

Ticket holders must register for a Hayya card through the official website in order to be able to enter Qatar, access the stadiums, as well as get free transportation to and from the stadiums using the Doha Metro directly from Hamad International Airport.

All travellers must plan their trips carefully, arriving in Doha at least four hours before a match and departing four hours after, Air Arabia said.

"The shuttle flights will provide fans with easy, reliable and timely access in and out of Doha to enjoy the matches and return right after," said Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer of Air Arabia.

Flydubai also announced match day flights in May, which would allow ticket holders to easily travel between Dubai and Doha. The airline is operating up to 30 return flights per day during the event.

Last week, Qatar Airways said it will restructure its flight schedule temporarily to handle a surge in passenger traffic expected during the World Cup.

“We have to withdraw from many destinations in order to relieve capacity and make room for other airlines also to come to Doha and utilise the slots, which otherwise would be nearly impossible to sustain, and this would happen during just the 30-day period,” group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said.

The Air Arabia shuttle flights to Doha will operate until December 18, the last day of the World Cup.

