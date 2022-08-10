Etihad Airways to double daily flights to Manila from Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways is boosting connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Manila.

The airline’s second daily flight to the capital of the Philippines will launch on October 30, providing passengers with 14 flights per week between the two destinations. Flights will operate on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

“As one of our biggest markets for point-to-point travel, Etihad is proud to offer our guests a greater choice of options and easier access between the UAE and Manila," says Martin Drew, senior vice president global sales and cargo, Etihad Airways.

"Our double-daily service will provide the large Filipino population in the UAE with convenient access to visit family and loved ones back home and support the recovery in tourism as more holidaymakers flock to discover the stunning islands of the Philippines.”

Combined, the flights will result in Etihad offering 450,000 seats annually between Abu Dhabi and Manila, representing a year-on-year capacity increase of 75 per cent. Meanwhile, total annual cargo capacity will increase to almost 30,000 tonnes.

The Philippines has reopened its borders to international visitors, as long as they can show proof of vaccination. All passengers must register for the BOQ One Health Pass within 24 hours of travel and supply personal details, as well as information about their health status and travel history. Passengers must also have valid tickets for their return journey to their country of origin or an onward destination.

Unvaccinated Filipino passengers are allowed into the country but must quarantine until they receive a negative result for a PCR test taken on their fifth day in the country.