Yas Island's latest viral summer campaign anthem takes on Vanilla Ice classic

Yas Island has returned with a new summer anthem as part of its latest campaign. Yas Yas Baby is a take on the 1990 hit Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice and even comes with its own mini music video that is shot on Yas Island.

The one-minute video features attractions such as Yas Mall, Ferrari World, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World, W Abu Dhabi, Clymb Abu Dhabi and even Cafe del Mar Abu Dhabi at the newly opened Yas Bay Waterfront. The video has been viewed almost one million times since it was uploaded on YouTube on Monday.

“We are very excited to put a Yas Island spin on the iconic '90s hit and turn it into this year’s snappy summer staycation anthem,” says Liam Findlay, chief executive of Experience Hub.

“We believe the power of music has an emotional and intrinsic resonance with people and Yas Yas Baby is a continuation of the destination’s musical journey, highlighting Yas Island’s energy through its fun rewritten lyrics. We are looking forward to seeing everyone singing and dancing along to this awesome take on a classic tune.”

This comes after last year’s success of Stayin’ On Yas, a cover of the 1977 Bee Gees hit Stayin’ Alive as part of Yas's tourism campaign. The accompanying video had a trio of friends, dressed in retro fashion, sing and dance their way across various island destinations.

"This is how we came across Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees,” Experience Hub's brand marketing director Badr Bourji told The National. "We thought ‘why not?’. It is a legendary track and if we wanted to 'cut through' then this is the song because it’s known across many generations."

"Now I am not a natural singer and I remember I had to present the song over a dozen times to board members and high-profile people," he said. "And you know what? While I was singing it, I realised that this is actually nice and the song was coming together really well.”