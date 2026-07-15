Argentina will face England in Wednesday's World Cup semi-final decked out in their navy blue away kit, evoking memories of their 1986 match in which Diego Maradona scored his infamous 'Hand of God' goal.

Moroccan-born American referee Ismail Elfath will take charge of the match at the Atlanta Stadium. Some have suggested Elfath is a lucky charm for Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who reportedly has never lost a match when Elfath was involved in any capacity.

Some are theorising a far more sinister motive for his appointment.

Argentina have worn their blue away kit only once at the 2026 World Cup, a 3-1 win against Jordan in the group phase.

Fifa has not revealed if the choice of strip is down to kit regulations, but it has been suggested by Argentine media that it is linked to superstition, with the kit associated with World Cup wins over England in 1986 and 1998.

The 1986 match ended in a 2-1 win for Argentina to knock England out at the quarter-final stage. It is mostly remembered for the best and worst of Maradona. His first goal was a clear handball, while his second was one of the best seen at any World Cup.

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At the 1998 finals in France, Argentina eliminated England at the last-16 stage on penalties after David Beckham was controversially sent off for a kick on Diego Simeone.

England got a measure of revenge at the 2002 World Cup, with Beckham's penalty ensuring victory and the Three Lions' progress to the knockout stages while sending Argentina home.

For that game, England played in red, while Argentina wore their traditional white-and-sky-blue-striped kit.

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Fifa's preference is for each team to wear its first-choice colours, but if there is a potential clash it will follow steps to ensure an acceptable colour contrast is found.

England will wear their all-white kit for Wednesday's game. The winners will go on to final, while the losers will play France in Saturday's third-place play-off. while the losers will play France in Saturday's third-place play-off.

Messi's 'favourite referee'

One of the most talked-about conspiracy theories at the 2026 World Cup is that Argentina have been the beneficiaries of favourable treatment by Fifa, match officials and VAR.

Egypt were incensed after their last-16 exit, when a goal was ruled out by VAR, and felt they did not receive the same treatment when their claims for two late penalties were ignored.

Switzerland made similar complaints after Breel Embolo was shown a second yellow card in their quarter-final match for simulation.

Argentina made the extra man count, going on to win the match 3-1 in extra time to set up a showdown with England.

Fifa's choice of referee has only added fuel to the conspiracy.

Some reports say Messi has won every match in which Elfath, who was born in Casablanca but moved to the US as a teenager, has officiated.

Referee Ismail Elfath during the Group F match between the Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 14, 2026. AFP Info

Elfath was the fourth referee as Messi led Argentina to victory over France in the 2022 World Cup final on penalties.

He was in charge when Messi's Inter Miami won the 2023 Leagues Cup, beating Nashville in the final in a penalty shootout. Elfath has additionally refereed three other MLS wins for Messi.

There have been no previous accusations that Elfath has favoured Messi or any of his teams in those matches.

Elfath is a representative of Conmebol at these finals and has refereed in the MLS since 2012, winning Referee of the Year twice.

Wednesday's game will be his fourth at these finals but his first in charge of any match involving Argentina or England.

It will be the first time Messi has faced England in his 21-year international career with Argentina.