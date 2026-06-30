Ivory Coast v Norway: Erling Haaland grabs late winner to set up World Cup clash with Brazil

The criticism of Norway manager Stale Solbakken had been loud and clear from certain quarters following his team's meek surrender against France in their final group-stage match.

With a last-32 place safely in the bag, Solbakken decided to make 10 changes to his starting XI, refusing to risk the likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard picking up injuries, resulting in a thumping 4-1 defeat.

Following wins over Iraq (4-1) and Senegal (3-2), Solbakken had decided second spot in Group I would suffice. “I have no regrets – quite ​the opposite. I stand 100 per cent behind the decisions I made,” the coach would insist to reporters after the France match.

“The only thing I feel bad for is all the fans who were in Boston or sat at home and wanted to see Erling and Martin.”

Those supporters following the team south to Dallas or watching Tuesday's clash with Ivory Coast at home on their sofas would indeed see captain Odegaard and star striker Haaland – who scored a double in each of the group matches he did play – returned to their starting berths.

Opponents Ivory Coast were playing in the knockout stages for the first time thanks to a 2-0 win over Curacao, with Nicolas Pepe scoring both, securing second spot in Group E.

But it would be Norway who drew first blood after a quiet opening to the match at the T&T Stadium which had seen little goalmouth action.

Six minutes before half-time, Antonio Nusa picked up the ball on the left corner of the penalty area before cutting inside past Pepe and curling home a sensational right-footed finish into the far corner.

It was a worthy opening goal to any game and one of the best of the tournament so far from any side.

It was almost 2-0 moments later when Alexander Sorloth headed down to Haaland who was five-yards out, but the Manchester City striker saw has attempt on goal blocked impressively by Ibrahim Sangare.

From the resulting corner, Sorloth himself should have done better but the giant Atletico Madrid attacker misdirected a header that almost saw Haaland – who touched the ball just eight times in the opening 45 minutes – sneak in at the back post.

A cautious start to the second period sprang into life when a clumsy Torbjorn Heggem clearance ended up at the feet of Pepe who found himself with a chance to make it 1-1 but fired a shot straight at Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland who blocked comfortably.

At the other end of the pitch, Heggem must have thought he was going to double Norway's advantage only to see his first-time finish after an Odegaard corner blocked on the line by Amad Diallo.

And it was Ivorian substitute Diallo who would drag his team back level with a brilliant individual goal in the 74th minute. The Manchester United winger played a one-two with Pepe before driving into the box, cutting inside Heggem and finishing at the far post in some style for his second goal of the tournament.

Extra-time was now on the cards only for Haaland's relentless appetite for goals to enter the fray.

Norway substitute Oscar Bobb played a lovely ball down the right channel for Patrick Berg who sent a low cross into the middle for Haaland who failed to make good contact but the ball would trickle into the net four minutes from time.

Haaland was left with a mischievous grin on his face immediately after grabbing his fifth of the tournament that takes him one behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot hunt. The 25-year-old's international tally now stands at a phenomenal 60 from 53 appearances and he has scored in each of his last 13 competitive games for his country.

But the Africans were not finished. Diallo, whose impact had been immense after coming on, sent a curling stoppage-time free-kick sailing towards the top corner only for Nyland to pull off a brilliant one-handed stop. Close, but it would be Norway and Haaland that would come away with the win.

After tasting victory for the first time in a World Cup knockout stage, next up for Norway will be five-time champions Brazil at the New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. And before that, Solbakken can sit back with some satisfaction, safe in the knowledge that his gamble against France had paid off.