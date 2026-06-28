Jordan fans take pride in country's World Cup debut

A large group of Jordanian fans gathered near a giant sculpture of a golden football boot. In true Texan style, it was fashioned with a spur. It was here where hundreds of fans began their march to Dallas Stadium, Al Nashama's final one of this World Cup.

Saturday's fixture against Argentina was the third and last match in Jordan's debut on the global stage. And while they finished bottom of the group, Jordan's fans left the tournament feeling proud for their country which they feel can be overlooked.

“I think one of the main things will be people getting to know Jordan a little bit more, the culture, the people, and the spirit of the Jordanian people,” said Leila Khater, who spent most of her life in Jordan and now lives in Austin.

“I'm expecting a lot of people to go … and visit Jordan, and I think that's maybe one of the biggest wins ever,” she said.

Ms Khater was one of hundreds of fans who visited the Jordan House this weekend, which was hosted by the Jordan Tourism Board at the Levitt Pavilion.

Play 00:24 Jordanian fans form convoy to support team in California

Fans meeting up in the space could explore coffee and sweets, fragrances and calligraphy in a bazaar-style tent, watch Jordan play on the big screen under the Texan sky or participate in a virtual immersive experience of Amman. Friday night featured Arab music and dabke performances.

More than 11,000km from Arlington is Jordan's Roman Theatre, where thousands of fans have gathered during the early hours this month to see their team's matches.

It was at the Roman Theatre where David, who was born in Ajloun and now lives in Arkansas, received his university diploma.

“It brings back memories for me,” he said, pointing to a tattoo on his right arm.

Jordan fans take pictures next to a sculpture of a giant football boot with a Texan spur in Arlington, Texas. Kyle Fitzgerald / The National Info

“Just being here is exciting for them because it shows what Jordan has. You will meet a lot of Jordanians that will treat you like you're family, and that's the whole way the Arab world is,” he said.

"The biggest thing is it's showing a country that doesn't get very much recognition."

As Jordan fans made their short march, the heat hung in the air and the sun glistened against the glass panels that wrap around Dallas Stadium.

The stadium is colloquially known as “Jerry World”, named after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who oversaw the construction of the $1.3 billion colossus that can hold more than 100,000 people.

Jordan fans march to Dallas Stadium ahead of their team's World Cup match against Argentina in Arlington, Texas. Kyle Fitzgerald / The National Info

Perhaps it is this juxtaposition between history and modernity that made Al Nashama's march to Dallas Stadium so striking.

“Everything is started there, the lives start there,” said Mo, one of the many fans who were seen either draped in the Jordanian flag or wearing a keffiyeh.

Jordan fans escape the heat at the Jordan House in Arlington, Texas. Kyle Fitzgerald / The National Info

Jordan exited the tournament on Sunday, joining Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia. Algeria, Egypt and Morocco have advanced to the knockout phase.

Still, the team departs with new sporting memories including Mousa Al Tamari's goal against the reigning champions Argentina on Saturday, which was celebrated King Abdullah. And Ali Olwan will go down in history for scoring his country's first goal in the World Cup against Austria.

For Ms Khater, Jordan' debut was not necessarily about the results, but an opportunity for the country to present itself to the world.

“We're very proud,” she said.