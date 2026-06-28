Riyad Mahrez goals send Algeria through to World Cup Round of 32

Riyad Mahrez came to Algeria's rescue against Austria, scoring the goals that sent the North Africans through to the knockout phase of the 2026 World Cup.

A thrilling game in Kansas City finished 3-3. Algeria finished third in Group J behind Argentina and Austria, but as one of the eight best-placed third-placed teams on four points.

Algeria had trailed to a Marko Arnautovic goal but went into the break on level terms through Rafik Belghali's effort.

Marcel Sabitzer restored Austria's lead 10 minutes after the restart before Mahrez scored Algeria's all-important equaliser on the hour.

The Al Ahli Saudi winger then scored what he thought was the winner in injury time before Sasa Kalajdzi headed in Austria's equaliser.

The result meant Austria finished ahead of Algeria as runner-up in the group and will face 2010 champions Spain in the Round of 32 and Algeria will play Switzerland.

More to follow ...