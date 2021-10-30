Lerone Murphy eyes Abu Dhabi title shot after stunning win at UFC 267

Fast-rising Briton Lerone Murphy is targeting a future title bout in Abu Dhabi after keeping his impressive win streak going with a brutal knockout at UFC 267 on Saturday night.

The Englishman, whose previous three fights in the UFC have all been in the capital, landed a vicious knee to end his clash with the dangerous Makwan Amirkhani 14 seconds into the second round at Etihad Arena.

Afterwards, Murphy conceded he felt “a little off” all day in the build-up, but he came through a tough first round to lift his professional mixed martial arts record to 11-0-1. Having drawn on UFC debut in September 2019 in Abu Dhabi, Murphy has now reeled off three wins since July last year, with the other two landing on Fight Island.

“Massive emotion, big win,” he said. “Took the fight on late notice. The first round was a bit weird. Not sure what it was, think I was just maybe too calm - usually I’m quite pumped.

“The finish was great. I saw him go low, so I just fainted and threw the knee and it was great finish.

On his run in the emirate, Murphy said: “I love Abu Dhabi. This is my home, this is my home. I’m undefeated in Abu Dhabi.

“I love Abu Dhabi. Everything about it. The heat, the nice hotels, the hospitality, the people, everything.

“It’s special. It’s the vibe; it’s my vibe. Get me a house here. Keeping watching me, keep having me. I’m climbing the ladder and I’d love to keep fighting here. Maybe one day I’ll fight for a title here.”

